WEST SIDE STORY Begins Limited Run at The Encore Musical Theatre In June

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Encore Musical Theatre Company will present West Side Story, the groundbreaking Broadway musical inspired by Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet, running for a strictly limited five weeks from June 5 through July 6 on The Encore's Maas Main Stage.

With music by Leonard Bernstein, lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, and a book by Arthur Laurents, based on a conception by Jerome Robbins, West Side Story is a timeless tale of love, loyalty, and the destructive forces of prejudice. Set in 1950s New York City, the musical follows Tony and Maria, two young lovers caught between rival street gangs-the Jets and the Sharks-as they dream of a world free from the hatred that surrounds them.

This production is helmed by Broadway veteran Michael Berry, with choreography by Deanna Aguinaga-Whyte, who appeared in the most recent Broadway revival of West Side Story. Music direction is by R. MacKenzie Lewis, with scenic design by Shane Cinal, lighting design by Joseph Walls, costume design by Rossella Human, and sound design by Chris Goosman, with associate sound design by Jasper Watson. The stage management team is led by Sarah M. Delia, with Emma Hutchinson as production supervisor, and Lily Rosenberg as intimacy choreographer.

Leading the cast is Daniela Rodriguez Del Bosque as Maria, joined by Conor Jordan as Tony. Mariangeli Collado takes on the role of Anita, with Cristian Rodriguez as Bernardo and Gabriel Sanchez as Chino. Ian Rubin plays Riff, with Gayle E. Martin as Doc. Additional featured roles include Anderson Zoll as Diesel, Brayden Alberto as Luis, Burke Brickner as A-Rab, Cade Jette as Action, Christine Chupailo as Minnie, Dylan Bardelas as Pepe, Emmanuel Morgan as Baby John, Gabriel Payne as Moose, Gabriela Moncivais as Consuelo, Isabella Rivera as Teresita, Liana Wise as Anybodys, Nicky Redd as Nibbles, Owen Smith as Snowboy, Rebecca Dral as Graziella, Sarah Zampella as Velma, and Sophie Lee-Straka as Rosalia. Dan Morrison appears as Officer Krupke, alongside Keith Kalinowski as Lt. Shrank.

West Side Story continues The Encore's tradition of producing bold and acclaimed musicals in an intimate setting. The Encore has quickly become a cultural anchor in Southeast Michigan, with a growing reputation as a destination for professional theatre. Its blend of Broadway-caliber artistry with local engagement continues to foster a deeper connection between artists and audiences.

Tickets for West Side Story range from $40-$57 for adults, $28 for children 12 and under, with $20 student rush tickets available at the door starting two hours prior to each performance (subject to availability). This production is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI).

For tickets and more information, visit www.theencoretheatre.org or call The Encore's box office at 734-268-6200.

Comments

Best Long-Running Broadway Show - Live Standings Wicked - 17% Hadestown - 15% Hamilton - 15% Vote Now!