Tipping Point Theatre to Present the Return of A VERY NORTHVILLE CHRISTMAS

Tipping Point Theatre (TPT) will continue its 18th season with the return of Robert Hawlmark’s A Very Northville Christmas, running November 19–December 21, 2025. Directed by Dave Davies, the production revisits the hit holiday comedy that spoofs the familiar tropes of Hallmark-style Christmas movies while celebrating the Northville community.

The play follows a career-driven woman who returns to her small hometown for the holidays and finds herself torn between professional ambition and rekindled affection for a local love interest. Hawlmark’s script affectionately exaggerates these romantic clichés, infusing them with sharp humor and a distinctly Northville twist—featuring nods to the city’s landmarks, businesses, and seasonal traditions.

“We were the first theatre to produce this Hallmark holiday spoof in 2023 after its premiere at Williamston Theatre,” said Artistic Director Julia Glander. “We’re thrilled to be bringing it back by popular demand. Just walk through Northville during December—the twinkling lights, the holiday decorations, the people celebrating—and you’ll see why it’s the perfect setting for this show.”

Director Dave Davies, who appeared in the 2023 production, returns to helm this new staging. “It’s one of the few shows I’ve been in where I can honestly say anyone who comes to see it will enjoy it,” Davies said. “Now that I’m directing, my challenge is to honor that legacy and find even more laughs. Fortunately, we’ve assembled a cast and crew who make that possible.”

The cast features Meghan Van Arsdalen as George, Jonathan West as Felice, Melissa Beckwith and Chris Korte in multiple roles, with Drew Parker and Meredith Parker serving as understudies.

A Very Northville Christmas originally premiered at Tipping Point Theatre during its 16th season and returns following audience demand. Preview performances with half-price tickets and post-show talkbacks will be held November 19–21, followed by an Opening Night performance on November 22 at 6 p.m., which includes a complimentary holiday reception.

Tickets range from $25 to $47 and are available online at tippingpointtheatre.com, by phone at 248-347-0003, or in person at 361 E. Cady St., Northville, MI 48167. Discounts are offered for seniors, students, military personnel, and groups of ten or more.