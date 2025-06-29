Tilted Axes Returns To Detroit's Concert Of Colors Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Concert of Colors is Detroit's annual free global music festival, celebrating diverse world music traditions and cultural exchange. It takes place in Midtown Detroit, with the Detroit Institute of Arts (DIA) serving as the main stage. The festival also includes the Forum on Community, Culture, and Race, a series of conversations focusing on the role of arts in addressing social issues.

Created by Detroit-born post-rock composer Patrick Grant, Tilted Axes: Music for Mobile Electric Guitars is a dynamic spectacle in which a moving ensemble of electric guitarists-each wearing mini-amps strapped over their shoulders and backed by percussion-performs original music, turning the city into a stage. Blurring the boundaries between concert, theater, and ritual, their electrified soundscapes have transformed public spaces into living, breathing musical experiences across three continents since 2011.

For the Concert of Colors 2025, the group will present Detroit premieres by members Elisa Corona Aguilar (Mexico City) and Sarah Metivier (Chicago), along with world premieres by Angela Babin (NYC) and Maggie McCabe (Detroit).

Tilted Axes: Music for Mobile Electric Guitars - Electric Guitar: James Abud, Jeff Adams, Elisa Corona Aguilar, Gene Ardor, Angela Babin, James Keith La Croix, Erik Grant, Patrick Grant (director), Rob Knevels, John Lovaas Maggie McCabe, Norm McIntyre, Chris Simpson - Electric Bass: Bob Kaufman, Sarah Metivier, Tony Suhy - Percussion: Nick Brandon, John Ferrari, Gael Grant, Shelby Murphy, Skeeto Valdez - Baritone Ukulele: Frank Pahl - Choreography & Movement: Christopher Caines - Media: Jack Wang - Production: Jocelyn Gonzales, Eric Iverson, Jeremy Nesse, - Performance Partners: The Concert of Colors, The Detroit Institute of Art, The Piano Place (Troy), Showtime Detroit (Hamtramck)

Comments

Don't Miss a Michigan News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Spring season, discounts & more...