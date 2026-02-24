KIMBERLY AKIMBO and More Set for Wharton Center March Lineup

🎭 NEW! Michigan Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Michigan & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

This March, Wharton Performing Arts Center is inviting audiences to experience an exciting lineup of performances that blend beloved Broadway hits, family-friendly adventures, iconic music, and cinematic nostalgia. From the Tony Award-winning musical Kimberly Akimbo (Mar 10–15, 2026) to the charming children’s tale Hare & Tortoise (Sat, Mar 21, 2026, at 1:30 PM & 4 PM), the month continues with the celebrated concert experience The Simon & Garfunkel Story (Sun, Mar 22, 2026, at 3 PM), the jazz tribute Unlimited Miles: Miles Davis at 100 (Thurs, Mar 26, 2026, at 7:30 PM), and the film-to-stage event Dirty Dancing in Concert (Sat, Mar 28, 2026, at 8 PM). T

Kimberly Akimbo

Mar 10–15

Cobb Great Hall

A new musical about growing up and growing old (in no particular order), KIMBERLY AKIMBO is the winner of 5 Tony Awards including BEST MUSICAL. Kimberly is about to turn 16 and recently moved with her family to a new town in suburban New Jersey. Kim is forced to navigate family dysfunction, a rare genetic condition, her first crush ... and possible felony charges. Ever the optimist, she is determined to find happiness against all odds and embark on a great adventure.

Hare & Tortoise

Sat, Mar 21

Pasant Theatre

Two unlikely friends, the Hare and the Tortoise, meet for the greatest race on earth. A race with a nail-biting, seconds-ticking, medal-winning end, that will determine who is the quickest of all: the excitable Hare or the wise Tortoise. The story bursts to life in sunny spring, moves through a playful summer, and concludes in the snowy frost of winter! Enjoy this charming adaptation of Aesop's fable about friendship, opposites, and growing up.

The Simon & Garfunkel Story

Sun, Mar 22

Cobb Great Hall

The internationally acclaimed Simon & Garfunkel Story comes to Wharton Center, complete with nostalgia-inducing, unforgettable hits, recreating the magic and authenticity of Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel live on stage, and more. The immersive concert-style theater show chronicles the amazing journey shared by the folk-rock duo, featuring a full live band performing all the hits, including ‘Mrs. Robinson,' ‘Cecilia,' ‘Bridge Over Troubled Water,' ‘Homeward Bound,' this concert event tells the story from their humble beginnings as Tom & Jerry to their incredible success as one of the best-selling music groups of the ‘60's to their dramatic split in 1970. It culminates with the famous “The Concert in Central Park” reunion in 1981 with more than half a million fans in attendance.

Unlimited Miles: Miles Davis at 100

Thurs, Mar 26

Pasant Theatre

John Beasley, piano; Mark Turner, saxophone; Sean Jones, trumpet; Kurt Rosenwinkel, guitar; Ben Williams, bass; Terreon Gully, drums

Keeping one foot rooted in the rich legacy of Miles Davis while the other leaps boldly into the future, this starry sextet delves into the visionary spirit and boundless creativity of Miles Davis, exploring the vast directions of his music. Under the direction of award-winning pianist and composer John Beasley, the ensemble includes audience favorite Sean Jones on trumpet and MSU Jazz alum Ben Wiliams. As one of the most influential jazz musicians the world has ever seen or heard, Miles Davis at 100 celebrates the icon in each decade of his career and quest for reinvention.

Dirty Dancing in Concert

Sat, Mar 28

Cobb Great Hall

Get ready to have the time of your life! The live-to-film concert experience includes a screening of the digitally remastered movie while the live band and vocalists play the hit songs live and in time with the movie. Stay for the incredible after-party, where the audience is encouraged to sing and dance to favorite songs featured in “Dirty Dancing” while being taken back to their best memories.