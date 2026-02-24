FIM and AFM Local 542 Ratify New Agreement For Flint Symphony Orchestra Musicians

🎭 NEW! Michigan Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Michigan & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Flint Institute of Music has announced the successful ratification of a new collective bargaining agreement with AFM Local 542, representing musicians of the Flint Symphony Orchestra (FSO).

This agreement, which became effective February 2, 2026, reflects a long-standing commitment to artistic excellence, organizational stability, and the musicians who bring the symphony's performances to life for the Flint community.

Throughout the negotiation period, musicians continued to perform under the terms of the previous agreement, ensuring uninterrupted programming for patrons and continuous employment for musicians.

While discussions extended longer than anticipated, the process resulted in a strong and thoughtful agreement that reflects meaningful progress for both parties. The contract includes significant improvements to working conditions and clarifies key language to support the long-term success of the organization and its musicians.

Among the highlights are substantial increases in musician compensation, including retroactive pay. These enhancements strengthen the FSO's ability to remain competitive within the region and to continue attracting and retaining outstanding professional musicians.

The agreement also includes important revisions to audition procedures, establishing a clearer and more rigorous process that ensures fairness and transparency at every stage, including the final round.

In its second century of continuous performance, FSO remains a cornerstone of the artistic identity of FIM. Under the leadership of Music Director and Conductor Enrique Diemecke, now in his 37th season on the podium, the FSO continues to build on a proud tradition of excellence and community connection.

FIM President and CEO Rodney Lontine expressed his appreciation for the outcome: “The Flint Symphony Orchestra is at the heart of who we are as an organization. Our musicians are not only extraordinary artists, they are ambassadors for this community and part of a remarkable legacy. This contract allows us to move forward together, focused on what matters most: sharing great music and meaningful experiences with our community.”

Daniel Winnick, longtime FSO musician, also expressed optimism about what the ratified contract means for the orchestra.

"It was a long road to get here, but the FSO musicians see this agreement as a path forward to an even brighter future for the orchestra and our audiences,” he said. “I think our best days are yet to come."

With this agreement in place, FIM and the FSO look forward to building on their shared momentum and continuing to deliver inspiring performances for Flint audiences for generations.