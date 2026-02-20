Grand Rapids Civic Theatre To Announce Centennial Season At Public Event

🎭 NEW! Michigan Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Michigan & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Grand Rapids Civic Theatre will announce its Centennial Season at a public event on Sunday, March 1, 2026.

Founded in 1926, Grand Rapids Civic Theatre and School of Theatre Arts is among the oldest and largest community theatres in the country. The organization serves more than 1,800 students and works with approximately 600 volunteers annually. During the current season alone, nearly 20,000 patrons attended the holiday production of Disney’s Frozen.

The season reveal will take place as a “Season 100 Watch Party” at the theatre’s longtime home at 30 Division Avenue North. Festivities begin at 5:00 p.m. with a cash bar, followed by an on-stage announcement program at 6:00 p.m. A post-program social hour will offer attendees the opportunity to purchase tickets at special discount rates.

In previous years, Civic has announced its upcoming season via video on social media and its website. For its 100th season, the organization has chosen to bring the community together in person to mark the milestone. Civic alumni, students, and staff will participate in the announcement event.

In addition to unveiling the 2026–2027 lineup, the theatre will share details about Centennial programming and events launching in September as part of the yearlong celebration.

The event is free and open to the public, though advance reservations are required at grct.org/100announcement. The season announcement will also be made available online later that evening.

For Centennial sponsorship opportunities, contact Kimberly Vincent, Director of Development, at k.vincent@grct.org. To make a tax-deductible contribution, visit grct.org/donate.