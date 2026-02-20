Avon Players To Present HOLMES AND WATSON This March

🎭 NEW! Michigan Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Michigan & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Avon Players will present HOLMES AND WATSON by Jeffrey Hatcher from March 6 through March 21.

The play reimagines the aftermath of Sherlock Holmes’ presumed death at Reichenbach Falls. With Holmes’ body never recovered, impostors begin claiming his identity. When Dr. Watson receives word that three men asserting they are Holmes have been confined to a remote Scottish asylum, he travels there to determine whether one of them may truly be the famed detective.

The production is directed by Lori Smith, who said she was drawn to the script’s reversal of roles, placing Holmes at the center of the mystery rather than solving it. The cast includes Mark Colley as Dr. John Watson, Peter Giessl as Dr. Evans, and Will Johnson, Joseph G. Tobin, and Aaron Barnes as the three men claiming to be Holmes. Additional cast members include Katelyn Brackney as the Matron and Mike Zois as the Orderly.

Jeffrey Hatcher is a playwright and screenwriter whose works have been produced on Broadway, Off-Broadway, and at regional theaters nationwide. His adaptation of Dial M for Murder was among the most-produced plays in the United States in 2022.

Performance Schedule

Friday, March 6 at 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 7 at 8:00 p.m.

Sunday, March 8 at 2:00 p.m.

Friday, March 13 at 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 14 at 8:00 p.m.

Sunday, March 15 at 2:00 p.m.

Friday, March 20 at 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 21 at 8:00 p.m.

Tickets are $28 and may be purchased by calling 248.608.9077 or online at www.avonplayers.org. Group discounts are available through the box office.

Holmes and Watson is rated PG for adult themes and is presented through special arrangement with Dramatists Play Service.

Avon Players is celebrating its 79th season. Founded in 1947, the nonprofit community theater has operated in its A-frame venue in Rochester Hills since 1965.