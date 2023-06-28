THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL Comes to Stagecrafters Youth Theatre in July

Stagecrafters Youth Theatre Presents The SpongeBob Musical running July 14–23 at the Baldwin Theatre, 415 South Lafayette, Royal Oak, MI.

Stagecrafters Youth Theatre presents The SpongeBob Musical, featuring the lovably goofy characters of the popular cartoon series. SpongeBob and his fellow citizens of Bikini Bottom are facing the total destruction of their undersea world. Chaos erupts and hope seems lost until an unexpected hero steps up to save the day. Can the power of optimism really save the world? The SpongeBob Musical features a Tony-nominated score of original songs by Yolanda Adams, Aerosmith, Sara Bareilles, David Bowie, John Legend, Lady A, Plain White T’s, and more!

Stagecrafters Youth Theatre is an opportunity for youth members ages 8–18 to participate in live theatre. Youth members act, student direct, stage manage, tech direct, work behind the scenes and usher. In addition to ample opportunities on and off the stage, youth theatre members can participate in workshops and volunteer opportunities to earn points to apply for the Stagecrafters Youth Theatre DeRita/ McNie Scholarship for graduating high school seniors.

Director Elena Ochoa has enjoyed the opportunity to direct her first youth theatre production. A youth theatre alumni herself, she has enjoyed the opportunity to lead the next generation to love live theatre. “I feel so honored to direct The SpongeBob Musical for Stagecrafters Youth Theatre. Having grown up watching SpongeBob, this show will always hold a special place in my heart. The fun, zany, lovable energy of SpongeBob is what drew me to the cartoon as a kid and I’m so excited to share that joy with everyone who comes to see this show!” says Ochoa.

SpongeBob Squarepants is played by Jack Steiger of Oxford. “Being SpongeBob is a dream come true. I love being able to play an uplifting, silly, and inspiring character while having fun with my friends. SpongeBob is very close to me in many ways, so seeing the connections between me and my character has been really really fun,” says Steiger.

Patrons will have an opportunity to get autographs from cast members after each performance of The SpongeBob Musical in the lobby of The Baldwin Theatre.