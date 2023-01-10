St. Dunstan's Theatre Presents UNNECESSARY FARCE This Month

St. Dunstan's Theatre will present its upcoming production of the hilarious comedy, Unnecessary Farce. This show is sure to have the audience in stitches with its fast-paced dialogue and witty one-liners.

Unnecessary Farce is a hilarious comedy that tells the story of two hapless cops hoping to crack their first big case: busting their Mayor for embezzlement. When they set up a sting at a local motel, they discover more than what they bargained for with a mousy accountant, a professional hitman, and a bumbling security guard. It's sure to have the audience laughing from start to finish.

This production features a talented cast of local actors including Craig VanKempen (Beverly Hills) and Lindsey Brenz (Berkley) playing the cop duo, Rachel Biber (Huntington Woods) as the Accountant, Paul Dorset (Birmingham) playing Agent Frank, Tom Arwady (Rochester) as the Mayor, Bronwen Mischel (Grosse Pointe) as the Mayor's wife, and Jason Dilly (Franklin) as the Scottish hitman, Todd.

With a script written by playwright Paul Slade Smith, this show is guaranteed to be an uproarious evening of theatre. Unnecessary Farce will be playing at St. Dunstan's Theatre from January 20th until February 4th. Tickets are available now and can be purchased online at StDunstansTheatre.com. Don't miss your chance to see this side-splitting comedy!

As with any production, it takes many hands behind the scenes to make sure things run smoothly. St. Dunstan's is grateful to have Deb Dworkin (Berkley) leading the troop as Director, with Eric Franz and Celeste Blanch assistant directing. Set Design and Construction by Mike Kezelian. Costumes are designed by Linda Watson, and Kathy Shapero. Molly Dorset is producing the show, Pam Richards is helping with props and set decoration, Chris Steinmayer is designing the sound, Paul Dorset is designing lights, Justine Dearth is stage managing, and Ruth Bennett is the house manager and head of tickets and concessions.

PERFORMANCES: Jan 20, 21, 27, 28 and Feb 3 and 4 at 8 pm. Sunday matinee Jan 22 and 29 at 2 pm.

TICKETS: $20 regular; $18 seniors 62 & over, and 18 & under. Online sales end 90 minutes before curtain.

LOCATION: St. Dunstan's Playhouse, 400 Lone Pine Rd, between Woodward & Lahser, in Bloomfield Hills.

PARKING: In the Cranbrook House and Christ Church parking lots, east of the Playhouse on Lone Pine Road. Look for parking signs. Please allow time for walking. Late arrivals seated at the discretion of the ushers.

SAFETY: For the safety of all, seating has been reduced. Masks are strongly recommended. The cast and crew are vaccinated. If you are sick or feel unwell, please do not attend the show. Contact us at 1-844-DUNSTAN or email Tickets@StDunstansTheatre.com