Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Detroit Awards

BWW Regional Awards

Nominations are now open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Detroit Awards. 

The 2023 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our editors have set the categories and now YOU get to nominate and vote for your favorites! Nominations are reader-submitted and will be open through October 31.

After the nomination period ends, BroadwayWorld's editors will proof the list for eligibility and errors, then voting will begin in early November and run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!

This year's awards are bigger than ever, with a record number of cities participating across the US, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Australia. 

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS to Arrive For The First Time At Muskegon Civic Theatre Photo
LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS to Arrive For The First Time At Muskegon Civic Theatre

Muskegon Civic Theatre presents 'Little Shop of Horrors' at the Beardsley Theater. Join Seymour as he discovers a new breed of plant with out-of-this-world origins and a sinister plan for global domination. Don't miss this cult classic from October 6th-21st!

Karen Slack Will Perform Two Concerts, With Pacifica SQ and in Solo Recital Photo
Karen Slack Will Perform Two Concerts, With Pacifica SQ and in Solo Recital

Karen Slack will be a featured performer in two Detroit concerts in October, both part of her debut as guest artist with Chamber Music Detroit during its 80th anniversary season. Learn more about the two upcoming shows here!

Scotty McCreery Comes to the Capitol Theatre Next Month Photo
Scotty McCreery Comes to the Capitol Theatre Next Month

Country music singer and multi-platinum certified entertainer Scotty McCreery takes the stage at the FIM Capitol Theatre 8 p.m. Oct. 12. Tickets are on sale now!

THE SPITFIRE GRILL Comes to Stagecrafters Next Month Photo
THE SPITFIRE GRILL Comes to Stagecrafters Next Month

Stagecrafters presents The Spitfire Grill running October 13-22 on Stagecrafters’ 2nd Stage at the Baldwin Theatre, 415 South Lafayette, Royal Oak, MI. Learn more about the show and find out how to get tickets here!

