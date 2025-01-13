MJ THE MUSICAL Comes To Wharton Center In February

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



MJ the Musical, chronicling the life and career of Michael Jackson, will make its East Lansing premiere at Wharton Center on Tuesday, February 11, through Sunday, February 16.

He is one of the greatest entertainers of all time. Now, Michael Jackson's unique and unparalleled artistry comes to East Lansing in MJ, the multiple Tony Award winning musical centered around the making of the 1992 Dangerous World Tour. Created by Tony Award winning Director/Choreographer Christopher Wheeldon and two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage, MJ goes beyond the singular moves and signature sound of the star, offering a rare look at the creative mind and collaborative spirit that catapulted Michael Jackson into legendary status. It's thrilling sold out crowds on Broadway; in cities across North America; London's West End; Hamburg, Germany … and now MJ is startin' somethin' in East Lansing as it makes its premiere at Wharton Center in February 2025.

The MJ creative team features Scenic Design by two-time Tony and Emmy Award winner Derek McLane, Lighting Design by seven-time Tony Award winner Natasha Katz, Costume Design by Tony and Emmy Award winner Paul Tazewell, Sound Design by Tony Award winner Gareth Owen, Projection Design by two-time Tony Award nominee Peter Nigrini, Hair & Wig Design by two-time Emmy Award nominee Charles G. LaPointe, and Makeup Design by Emmy nominee Joe Dulude II. The creative team also features Musical Supervision by Tony Award nominee David Holcenberg, Orchestrations and Arrangements by David Holcenberg and Tony Award winner Jason Michael Webb, and Music Direction by Nathanael Wilkerson and Jason Yarcho. Casting by The Telsey Office / Rachel Hoffman, CSA, Lindsay Levine, CSA.

The MJ First National Tour is general managed by Bespoke Theatricals. The stage management team is led by Production Stage Manager Nicole Olson, Stage Manager Xavier Khan, and Assistant Stage Managers Alexander Pierce, Christopher K Anaya-Gorman and Lauren Taylor Winston. The company management team is led by Company Manager Eric Armstrong and Assistant Company Manager Bianca Jean-Charles.

Tickets are available now at the Wharton Center Ticket Office, online at whartoncenter.com, or by calling 517.432.2000 or 1.800.WHARTON. To gain first access to up-to-date information from Wharton Center, join our elcub at whartoncenter.com/events-tickets/join-the-eclub.

Comments