MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET Will Come to Meadow Brook Theatre This Spring

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Million Dollar Quartet will come to the Meadow Brook Theatre this month. The 1956 jam session-inspired musical runs April 22 through May 17, 2026 at Meadow Brook Theatre on the campus of Oakland University in Rochester, Mich.

For one day in 1956, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins, and Elvis Presley held an impromptu jam session that would go down in history. Through Million Dollar Quartet, audiences get to drop in and hear the songs and stories they shared.

Million Dollar Quartet, with a book by Colin Escott and Floyd Mutrux and the original concept and direction by Floyd Mutrux, runs April 22 through May 17, 2026, at Meadow Brook Theatre on the campus of Oakland University in Rochester.

“In Memphis, these four rising stars came together at Sun Records just this one time,” said MBT artistic director, Travis W. Walter. “Million Dollar Quartet tells this story using some of their most popular songs. Our audiences will love hearing all songs like “Blue Suede Shoes,” “Fever,” “Walk the Line,” “Great Balls of Fire,” and “Hound Dog” while having the chance to learn more about these four great artists.”

The four stars are played by Tyler Michael Breeding (Elvis Presley), Alex Burnette (Jerry Lee Lewis), Sam C. Jones (Carl Perkins), and Nathan Roberts (Johnny Cash). Stephen Blackwell (Sam Phillips), Chris Blisset (Brother Jay), Brady Jacot (Fluke), and Kasie Buono Roberts (Dyanne) round out the cast. The understudies are Giacomo Fizzano, Leo Hellar, and Alexa Huss.

Million Dollar Quartet is directed by Travis W. Walter, with Chris Blisset as music director. Scenic design is by Mia Irwin, costume design by Karen Kangas-Preston assisted by Maya Van Noord, lighting design by Scott Ross, and sound design by Brendan Eaton. Brittanie Nichole Sicker is stage manager and Tobin Hissong is the assistant stage manager.