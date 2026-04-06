Video: Mark Ballas and Whitney Leavitt Take First Bows Together in CHICAGO On Broadway

“Dancing with the Stars” performers Mark Ballas and Whitney Leavitt have taken their first Broadway bows together in Chicago at the Ambassador Theatre. The duo will appear in the production through May 3. Check out photo and videos from inside their first performance together.

Leavitt made her Broadway debut earlier this season as Roxie Hart, while Ballas has joined the company in the role of Billy Flynn. Ballas previously appeared on Broadway in Jersey Boys and Kinky Boots.

The long-running musical, featuring a book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander, and lyrics by Fred Ebb, continues its record-setting run as the longest-running American musical in Broadway history.

Leavitt is known for her appearances on Dancing with the Stars and Hulu’s The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, while Ballas gained recognition as a professional dancer and choreographer on Dancing with the Stars, where he is a three-time champion.