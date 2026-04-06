Marc Shaiman to Launch Second Leg of Book Tour With Guests Patti LuPone, Michael Bublé and More

Marc Shaiman will launch a second leg of the Never Mind the Happy: Showbiz Stories from a Sore Winner Book Tour. Mind the Happy: Showbiz Stories from a Sore Winner, the New York Times Best Selling memoir written by Marc Shaiman, is now available in both print and audiobook formats. Special guests on the upcoming book tour include Michael Bublé, Norbert Leo Butz, Christine Ebersole, and Patti LuPone.

Shaiman is a Tony, two-time Grammy, two-time Emmy Award winner and a seven-time Academy Award loser…

In Never Mind the Happy, musical dynamo Shaiman looks back on five decades of Broadway triumphs, Hollywood hijinks, and unforgettable collaborations. Along the way, he charts the personal highs and heartbreaks that have shaped him—spending his teenage years in community theatre, starting a decades-long collaboration with Bette Midler in the '70s, surviving the AIDS crisis of the '80s, his award-winning film music career in the Hollywood of the '90s, right up to the peaks (and valleys) of creating Broadway musicals from 2000 on.

Shaiman's story is a tribute to the power of music, the pull of the spotlight, and the beat that never stops. Part showbiz tell-all, part love letter to the melancholy that fuels creativity, Never Mind the Happy is told with perfect comic timing—along with a few wrong notes, and plenty of standing ovations. The audiobook features special performances by Matthew Broderick, Christian Borle, Norbert Leo Butz, Billy Crystal, Christine Ebersole, J. Harrison Ghee, Megan Hilty, Nathan Lane, Jenifer Lewis, Katharine McPhee, Martin Short, Shayna Steele, Marisha Wallace, and Ben Whishaw.

With all 88 keys under his arm, Marc will be hitting the road, again! Marc will regale audiences with behind-the-scenes tales from his storied career and a special performance for each city.

The second leg of the book tour dates are:

TUESDAY, APRIL 14th

MAPLEWOOD, NJ

Hosted by [words] Bookstore

In conversation with Norbert Leo Butz

Featuring a special performance with Christine Ebersole

More information here: https://wordsbookstore.com/events/4735120260414

SUNDAY, APRIL 19th

MIAMI, FL

Hosted by THE HUB

In conversation with MICHEL HAUSMANN

Featuring a special performance with the cast of the Slow Burn Theater production of Hairspray.

More information here: https://www.thehubmiami.org/events/an-evening-with-marc-shaiman-on-never-mind-the-happy-showbiz-stories-from-a-sore-winner/

MONDAY, APRIL 20th

WEST Palm Beach, FL

Hosted by the KRAVIS CENTER

In conversation with BEVERLY BLANCHETTE

Featuring performances with Gail Bennett, JAMIE MATTOKS, Fednike Nozistene, GABY TOROLEDO and students from the musical theater program at the Dreyfoos School of the Arts.

More information here: https://www.kravis.org/events/marc-shaiman-never-mind-the-happy-showbiz-stories-from-a-sore-winner/

MONDAY, APRIL 27th

DETROIT, MI

Hosted by The J Detroit / Detroit Jewish Film Festival

In conversation with JULIE SMITH YOLLES

Featuring performances with Chelsea Packard and the cast of the Players Guild of Dearborn production of Hairspray.

More information here: https://tickets.thejdetroit.org/marc-shaiman-opening-night-smash-celebration

TUESDAY, MAY 5th

LOS ANGELES, CA

Hosted by The GRAMMY Museum

In conversation with MICHAEL BUBLÉ

More information here: https://grammymuseum.org/event/an-evening-with-marc-shaiman/

SATURDAY, MAY 9th

HUNTINGTON, NY

Hosted by the Cinema Arts Centre

In conversation with JUD NEWBORN

Featuring a performance with Patti LuPone and the Northport High School Concert Choir.

More information here: https://prod3.agileticketing.net/WebSales/pages/info.aspx?evtinfo=1004915~31a96320-4160-4f8e-a5f9-05c4f03c9c01&epguid=4e90d4ea-c6e5-40b3-9fc2-5fd0073268f4&mdy=5/9/2026