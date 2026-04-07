Exclusive: See Beth Leavel, Matt Doyle and More in WHEN PLAYWRIGHTS KILL

The World Premiere of When Playwrights Kill, a new backstage comedy by Matthew Lombardo and directed by Noah Himmelstein, is being presented now through April 18, 2026 at The Huntington Theatre in Boston, Massachusetts. Get an exclusive first look at photos and video of the production here! See the cast in action in a new montage, and check out photos of Matt Doyle, Beth Leavel, and more on stage.

The cast of When Playwrights Kill features Tony Award winners Beth Leavel (The Prom), Matt Doyle (Company), Marissa Jaret Winokur (Hairspray), three-time Tony Award nominee Kevin Chamberlin (The Addams Family), Adam Heller (Some Like It Hot), and Tomás Matos (Fire Island), and understudies Daniel Neale, Catherine LeFrere, Kevin Pariseau and Diva LaMarr.

When Playwrights Kill is a fast-paced, behind-the-scenes comedy about Jack Hawkins (Doyle), an aspiring playwright on the verge of Broadway glory. But his dreams are soon dashed after being forced to hire Brooke Remington (Leavel), a notoriously difficult diva who derails his play's out-of-town tryout in Boston.