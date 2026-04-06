CLUE Begins Performances at Wharton Center This Week

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The national tour of Clue will play Wharton Center’s Cobb Great Hall in East Lansing from April 7 through April 12. The production is based on the Hasbro board game and the 1985 film, with a script by Sandy Rustin and additional material by Hunter Foster and Eric Price.

Directed by Casey Hushion, the play follows six guests invited to Boddy Manor, where a night of mystery and blackmail unfolds. The story draws on the structure and characters of the original game and film, presenting a comedic whodunit.

The cast will include Sarah Mackenzie Baron as Mrs. White, Adam Brett as Wadsworth, Camille Capers as Miss Scarlet, Nate Curlott as Colonel Mustard, Joseph Dalfonso as Mr. Boddy, TJ Lamando as Mr. Green, Madeline Raube as Mrs. Peacock, AT Sanders as the Cook, Zoie Tannous as Yvette, Kebron Woodfin as The Cop, and Kyle Yampiro as Professor Plum. Understudies will include Thomas Netter, Allison Masulis, Taylor Tveten, and Layne Roate.

Ticket Information

Tickets start at $44, with student and youth tickets available for $33. Tickets may be purchased at whartoncenter.com, by calling 517-432-2000 or 1-800-WHARTON, or in person at the Wharton Center Ticket Office.

Performance Schedule

Tuesday, April 7 through Friday, April 10 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 11 at 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 12 at 1:00 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.