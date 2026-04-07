CHESS, RAGTIME, and More Take Home Broadway Ensemble Awards

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The winners have been announced for the first-ever Broadway Ensemble Awards. Among the big winners were Chess, which took home four awards, and Ragtime, which took home two. Anne Fraser Thomas of The Queen of Versailles took home the award for Most Outstanding Female in an Ensemble, and the 1975 Original Ensemble of A Chorus Line was honored with the 2026 Broadway Ensemble Legendary Award.

The inaugural Broadway Ensemble Awards ceremony was held on Monday, April 6, 2026 at 6:30 p.m. at the Gerald W. Lynch Theater at John Jay College. The ceremony was hosted by Thayne Jasperson of the original Broadway cast of HAMILTON.

The awards were created to recognize the talent and discipline of Broadway chorus performers and shine a spotlight on the artists who power Broadway musicals from within the ensemble. Nominees are selected by an anonymous committee of Broadway veterans and honored as the Most Outstanding Performers in a Broadway Ensemble.

Check out the full list of winners below!

Most Outstanding Male in an Ensemble

Sean McLaughlin (CHESS)

Jacob Keith Watson (RAGTIME)

Shavey Brown (CHESS)

George Vickers (MAMMA MIA)

Xari Soto Burgos (MAMMA MIA)

Most Outstanding Female in an Ensemble

Allison Blackwell (RAGTIME)

Anne Fraser Thomas (QUEEN OF VERSAILLES)

Sarah Meahl (CHESS)

Jasmine Overbaugh (MAMMA MIA)

Samantha Pollino (CHESS)

Most Outstanding Dance Group in an Ensemble

“Lay All Your Love on Me” (MAMMA MIA)

“One Night in Bangkok” (CHESS)

“Gettin’ Ready Rag” (RAGTIME)

“What a Game” / “Baseball” (RAGTIME)

“Gimme! Gimme! Gimme!” (MAMMA MIA)

Most Outstanding Vocal Group in an Ensemble

“Nobody’s Side” (CHESS)

“Voulez-Vous” (MAMMA MIA)

“New Music” (RAGTIME)

“’Till We Reach That Day” (RAGTIME)

“Money, Money, Money” (MAMMA MIA)

Most Outstanding Musical Direction of an Ensemble

Ian Wineberger (CHESS)

Wendy Bobbitt Cavett (MAMMA MIA)

James Moore (RAGTIME)

Most Outstanding Choreography for an Ensemble

Ellenore Scott (RAGTIME)

Anthony Van Laast (MAMMA MIA)

Lorin Latarro (CHESS)

Most Outstanding Ensemble

CHESS

MAMMA MIA

RAGTIME

2026 Broadway Ensemble Legendary Award

1975 Original Ensemble of A CHORUS LINE