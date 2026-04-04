Encore Musical Theatre Company to Present RENT April 9-May 3 in the Maas Theatre

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The Encore Musical Theatre Company will present Jonathan Larson's groundbreaking rock musical RENT, running April 9-May 3, 2026, in the Maas Theatre.

Directed by Matt Bogart, who returns following last season's acclaimed Sense and Sensibility, this new production brings fresh immediacy to a work that continues to shape the landscape of musical theatre.

At its core, RENT is a story of friendship, resilience, and the power of chosen family. Filmmaker Mark and musician Roger wrestle with purpose and loss, while Mimi, Collins, Angel, Maureen, JoAnne, and Benny each seek connection in a rapidly changing world. Nearly 30 years after its debut, the musical's message remains as urgent and deeply felt as ever.

"Jonathan Larson's RENT reminds us, with aching clarity, that there is only this brief, luminous now," said Bogart. "Larson died suddenly on January 25, 1996, just hours before the show's first preview. RENT is more than his legacy — it's a living, breathing reflection of the community he loved."

The cast features University of Michigan SMTD graduates Sam O'Neill as Roger and Ze'ev Barmor as Mark, alongside Daniela Rodriguez del Bosque as Mimi, Elle Michaels as Maureen, Zee Happonen as JoAnne, Jason Tyler Smith as Benny, Melvin Tunstall III as Collins, and Jamaur Houston as Angel. The ensemble includes Sophia Leverett, Isabella Pruter, MacKenzie Crawford, Bella Chauny, Chris Joseph, Chase Ra'Mel Phillips, and Cody Dent.

The creative team includes music director R. MacKenzie Lewis, choreographer Alex Mitchell, scenic designer Sarah Tanner, lighting designer Rachel Lauren, Costume Designer Matthew Eggers, sound designers Chris Goosman and Jasper Watson, video and projection desiger Emma Hutchinson, and prop designer Anne Donevan. Stage management is led by Sarah M. Delia.

Presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International, RENT is sponsored by Kate, Lexi Rae, and Finn Heywood.

First premiering Off-Broadway in 1996 before transferring to Broadway, RENT redefined the genre for a new generation. Inspired by Puccini's La Bohème, the musical follows a group of young artists navigating life, love, and creative ambition in New York City's East Village during the height of the AIDS crisis. With its raw emotional honesty and electrifying score — including "Seasons of Love," "La Vie Bohème," and "Take Me or Leave Me" — RENT became a cultural touchstone, earning four Tony Awards, including Best Musical, as well as the Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

With its soaring rock score and unflinching honesty, RENT offers a powerful theatrical experience — one that feels especially at home in The Encore's intimate setting, where this story of resilience and connection can be experienced up close.