GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR Begins at Farmers Alley Theatre This Month

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Farmers Alley Theatre will present GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR by Doug Wright beginning April 16, in collaboration with the Gilmore Piano Festival.

The production will run through May 2, with an additional weekend of performances April 30–May 2 added due to demand.

Set in 1958, the play centers on a memorable appearance by pianist and actor Oscar Levant on The Tonight Show, hosted by Jack Paar. Known for his sharp wit and unpredictability, Levant delivers a live television moment that blurs the line between comedy and vulnerability. The play examines the intersection of humor and heartbreak, as well as the pressures of public performance and celebrity culture.

The cast will feature David Corlew as Oscar Levant and Drew Parker as Jack Paar, alongside Atis Kleinbergs, Delanti Hall, Jacob Tyler Reinstein, Jackson Medina, and Veronica Dark. The production is directed by Suzanne Regan, a Resident Artist at Purple Rose Theatre Company.

Executive Director Rob Weiner said the company is “thrilled to be collaborating with the Gilmore Piano Festival with this Tony-winning play,” noting the story’s relevance within contemporary media culture. He also highlighted the production’s finale, which includes a performance of Rhapsody in Blue.

Performances will take place Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., with matinees on Saturdays and Sundays at 2 p.m. An American Sign Language-interpreted performance is scheduled for April 18 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets range from $48 to $52, with $20 student tickets available. Rush tickets will also be offered starting one hour prior to curtain, subject to availability.

Tickets and additional information are available at farmersalleytheatre.com or by calling the box office.