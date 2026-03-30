Adam Jacobs, CLUE and More Are Coming to Wharton Center in April

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Wharton Center will present a series of six performances throughout April, showcasing a variety of shows, including plays like Clue, Broadway performers including Adam Jacobs, comedy, acrobatics and more.

CLUE

Apr 7-12

Cobb Great Hall

A mansion. A murder. A mystery. Murder and blackmail are on the menu when six mysterious guests assemble at Boddy Manor for a night they'll never forget! Was it Mrs. Peacock in the study with the knife? Or was it Colonel Mustard in the library with the wrench? Based on the fan-favorite 1985 Paramount Pictures movie and inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, Clue is the ultimate whodunit that will leave you dying of laughter and keep you guessing until the final twist.

CIRCA: HUMANS 2.0

Tues, Apr 14

Cobb Great Hall

“Arguably, the world's most daring circus company” (The Guardian)

A symphony of acrobatics, sound, and light, this is next-level circus by Circa. A breathtaking blend of acrobatics and imagination—where performers twist, balance, and soar in ways that seem to defy gravity. With heart-pounding music and stunning lighting, this world-class circus experience celebrates what it means to be human: strong, curious, and wonderfully connected. Humans 2.0 invites audiences of all ages to marvel at the power and beauty of people working—and flying—together.

CLUB 750 MUSIC: ACROSTRUM

Wed, Apr 22

Jackson Lounge

Embark on a truly groundbreaking musical journey with The ArcoStrum Experience—a multi-instrumental, genre-defying showcase that seamlessly intertwines the contemporary Tango mastery of Piazzolla and the timeless classics of Vivaldi's Four Seasons. This innovative performance fuses the rich tapestry of Chinese traditional folk music, featuring the mesmerizing sounds of the dizi and erhu, with classical and electric guitar. Enter the realm of American instrumental rock, creating a harmonious blend of diverse musical landscapes. Immerse yourself in this extraordinary fusion, where high-impact visuals, humor, compelling stories, and dazzling virtuosity come together to captivate you from the opening note to the finale. The ArcoStrum Experience promises a one-of-a-kind concert, transcending boundaries and celebrating the evolution of music across genres and eras.

CLUB 750 BROADWAY CABARET: ADAM JACOBS - THE SONGS OF ALAN MENKEN

Thurs, Apr 23

Jackson Lounge

Join Broadway's original Aladdin and Grammy-nominated artist Adam Jacobs as he explores the prolific songbook of the incomparable Alan Menken. Featuring classic songs from hits such as Newsies, The Little Mermaid, Hercules, Aladdin, and more, his family-friendly show will have folks of all ages singing out of the theater.

CLUB 750 COMEDY: KEVIN LEE

Fri, Apr 24

Jackson Lounge

If ever there ever was a comedian/magician to be seen, it is Kevin Lee. Kevin's unique combination of comedy, magic, and juggling leaves audiences both in awe and in stitches. Watch as audiences are wowed by Kevin's amazing juggling, fire, and sword-swallowing comedy! Kevin's stage career began at The Comedy Cafe in Washington, D.C., where he placed first in the very first comedy competition he ever entered. Living in California, Lee became a regular at the World-Famous Comedy Store. Kevin has also been seen on five seasons of BET's Comic View, and his distinctive skills have allowed him to share the stage with legends such as Gladys Knight, Chris Rock, Steve Harvey, Wanda Sykes, Whitney Houston, Chris Tucker, and Sinbad. To sum it all up, Lee is a high-energy, one-of-a-kind performer who continues to bring audiences to their feet worldwide. He is a rare and true talent not to be missed.

WORLD BALLET COMPANY: CINDERELLA

Tues, Apr 28

Cobb Great Hall

Step into the magical world of Cinderella, live on stage. The beloved fairy tale comes to life in a spectacular Broadway-style production that delights all ages, blending humor, romance, and the timeless majesty of classical ballet. Join us for an unforgettable journey of magic, beauty, and the promise of "happily ever after." But remember, when the clock strikes midnight, everything will change...