Video: Listen to Lady Gaga and Doechii's 'Runway' in THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA 2 Final Trailer





The final trailer for The Devil Wears Prada 2 is giving audiences a first listen to "Runway," a newly confirmed track from Lady Gaga and Doechii that will likely feature in the film. As previously reported, Lady Gaga herself is also appearing in some capacity in the highly anticipated sequel, which hits theaters on May 1.

Check out the upbeat track in the trailer now, which also offers our first look at a new character played by Maybe Happy Ending star Helen J Shen. Tickets are now on sale here for The Devil Wears Prada 2, which features the return of Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci as their iconic characters.

The movie reunites the original main cast with director David Frankel and writer Aline Brosh McKenna, and introduces an all-new runway of characters including Kenneth Branagh, Broadway's Conrad Ricamora and Helen J. Shen, Rachel Bloom, Patrick Brammall, Lucy Liu, Justin Theroux, B.J. Novak, Pauline Chalamet, Caleb Hearon, Simone Ashley, and Tibor Ravitz. Tracie Thoms and Tibor Feldman also reprise their roles as “Lily” and “Irv” from the first film.

The plot is said to follow Priestley as she navigates her career at Runway amid the changing journalistic landscape, reconnecting with her former assistants Andy and Emily. Screenwriter Aline Brosh McKenna is also back for the new installment.

The 2006 blockbuster film from Twentieth Century Studios, adapted from Lauren Weisberger's best-selling 2003 novel, went on to gross $326 million worldwide and received two Academy Award nominations.

The original film starred Anne Hathaway as assistant Andy Sachs and Meryl Streep as Runway Editor-in-Chief Miranda Priestly, and featured Emily Blunt, Tucci, Adrian Grenier, and Simon Baker, among others.

The stage musical adaptation of The Devil Wears Prada is currently running at London’s Dominion Theatre, featuring an original score by music icon and Olivier and Tony Award winner Elton John, lyrics by singer-songwriter Shaina Taub, book by Kate Wetherhead with direction & choreography by three-time Tony Award winner Jerry Mitchell. Vanessa Williams is playing the role of Miranda Priestly.