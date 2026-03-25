Williamston Theatre Will Present BAD BOOKS in April 2026

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Mid-Michigan's award-winning professional theatre company, Williamston Theatre, located at 122 S. Putnam Street in downtown Williamston, will present Bad Books by Sharyn Rothstein. Performances for this National New Play Network Rolling Premiere begin Thursday, April 23 and run through Sunday, May 31. Tickets are now on sale.

Some conversations don't stay quiet – even in a library. What begins as a concerned mother's inquiry about a book her son received from the library elevates into an unexpected debate with the town's devoted librarian. As tensions rise, the consequences grow much larger than either of them anticipated. Sharp, witty, and deeply human, Bad Books explores the complicated questions behind censorship, book bans, and who decides what stories belong on the shelf. Powerful performances and bold writing bring both sides of this timely topic to life, just feet from your seat. A brand new show, this is the only production of Bad Books in this region of the country. Contains mature content and language.

Bad Books is produced at Williamston Theatre as part of a National New Play Network Rolling World Premiere. Other Partner Theaters include Round House Theatre (Bethesda, MD), Florida Studio Theatre (Sarasota, FL), and Curious Theatre (Denver, CO). For more information, please visit nnpn.org.

Bad Books features newcomer to the Williamston Theatre stage Molly Garner along with Alysia Kolascz (Mrs. Harrison, The Taming). Williamston Theatre's Artistic Director Tony Caselli (Every Brilliant Thing, BABA) is the Director. The production team includes Scenic Design by Barley H. Bauer (A Very Williamston Christmas, Murder for Two: Holiday Edition), Lighting Design by Sam Schikora (BABA), Costume Design by Ryan Long, Sound Design by Lucas Nunn (Incident at Our Lady of Perpetual Help), Prop Design and Scenic Dressing by Michelle Raymond (Dial M for Murder, A Sherlock Carol) and Projection Design by Will Myers (Thirst). The Stage Manager is Jennifer Lowe.

Bad Books runs for six weeks only – April 23 through May 31! The first four performances are Preview performances - Thursday and Friday at 7:30PM, Saturday and Sunday at 2:0PM. The schedule for the remaining four weeks - Thursday at 2:0PM, Friday at 7:30PM, Saturday at 2:0PM and 7:30PM, Sunday at 2:0PM. The Official Opening Night for Bad Books is Friday, May 1. Conversation Sunday is Sunday, May 17, immediately following the 2:0PM performance. Visit our website for more information about Previews and Conversation Sunday.