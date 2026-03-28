Review: LUCKY STIFF at University Of Michigan Flint Theatre

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Lucky Stiff is a musical comedy set primarily in Monte Carlo. The story follows Harry Witherspoon, a down-on-his-luck shoe salesman living in England. Harry is made aware of the death of his rich uncle, whom he did not know from Atlantic City. The lawyer for his uncle‘s estate offered him a deal to inherit his uncle‘s fortune. I won’t spoil what makes this deal so unique, but I will say it was very entertaining. Lucky Stiff will be performing at the University of Michigan Flint Theatre now through April 4.

I have reviewed shows at Flint Repertory Theater before, but I’ve never seen a show through the University of Michigan Flint Theatre Department. This production of Lucky Stiff was a collaboration of the Flint Repertory Theatre and students of the theater department of the University of Michigan-Flint. I really love the elements of mixing professional actors with student actors and seeing the dynamic of the two companies coming together. I hope they continue this program in the future, and we get to see more productions of this collab.

There were a few performances I wanted to highlight. Connor Allston as Harry Witherspoon and Mara Jill Herman as Annabelle Glick. Allston and Herman played off each other so well. I loved the chemistry as their characters progress through the show. They start out as enemies, with both characters after the fortune. The plot moves them into a different dynamic, and I loved seeing how both actors shift throughout the show. Connor Allston and Mara Jill Herman singing “Nice” in the middle of the second act was simply swoon-worthy. Mara Jill Herman playing the quirky and slightly awkward Annabel Glick was some of the best casting I’ve seen in recent productions. Her solo of “Times Like These” had us laughing the whole song. Mara Jill Herman has such a clear, beautiful voice and was the perfect pairing to Connor Allston.

I’ve had the pleasure of seeing Connor Allston lead several productions (national tours including Tootsie and Kinky Boots), and every show he does, he transforms completely into that character. His rendition of “Lucky” while wheeling his uncle around the stage, was so wacky and entertaining while also being perfectly sung. Connor Allston has an extremely expressive singing voice, and you can feel every emotion he sings. If Connor Allston is leading a show, you know you are in for a remarkable performance.

One of my favorite characters of the night was Rita La Porta, played by Aviva Pressman. Her comedic timing was perfect, and every time she entered the stage, I couldn’t take my eyes off her. Aviva Pressman also had a spectacular singing voice and convincingly portrayed the jilted lover.

Lucky Stiff is a musical comedy that felt like the perfect combination of Weekend at Bernie’s mixed with the play Noises Off. It was funny, zany, and completely unpredictable. Lucky Stiff will be performing at the University of Michigan Flint Theatre now through April 4.

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