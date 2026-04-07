New Musical Comedy REALITYTOWN Will Come to the Laurie Beechman

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Realitytown, a deliriously unhinged new musical comedy sending up the glitter-soaked, chaos-drenched underbelly of reality TV, will play two-performances only, April 23 and 24 at 7PM at The Laurie Beechman Theatre at West Bank Café (407 W. 42nd Street, NYC).

With music by Billy Recce (Vape!, FIVE, Fowl Play, Little Black Book), book and direction by Danny Salles (Vape!, “Kathy Griffin: My Life on the D-List,” “Joan and Melissa: Joan Knows Best”), and lyrics by Reece and Salles, Realitytown is a fever dream of fame, love, and lower-third graphics gone rogue.

The show is a demented retelling of the Orpheus and Eurydice tale, only our heroine has traded her soul for fame on a one-way descent into the deranged circles of reality TV hell. Her long-suffering partner embarks on a side-splitting, song-soaked journey to save her, facing every blight in this selfie-obsessed underworld – like the Kardashians who are busy giving oracle. It's an epic love story, but with more ring lights, backstabbing confessionals and significantly worse contract terms, even by Tyra standards.

The cast of Realitytown features some of Broadway and Off-Broadway's funniest talents, including Sam Underwood (TV: “Dexter,” “Homeland”), Ginna Claire Mason (Wicked), David Beach (Something Rotten, Mamma Mia!), Garrett Poladian (Titanique, Stranger Sings), SLee (Vape! The Grease Parody, Stranger Sings), and Micaela Lamas (Teeth).

“Realitytown was inspired by my years working as a reality TV showrunner on series that ranged from the sublime (“Kathy Griffin: My Life on the D-List”) to the ridiculous (“My Big Fat Obnoxious Fiancé”), says Danny Salles. Since we're all now living in a likes-over-logic world dominated by a maniacal reality star (I'm not talking Andy Cohen) where “bimbofication” feels more like a Housewives fashion trend than an underground fetish, what better time to create an epic send-up of this reality hellscape? …and nobody sets a pop culture reference to music better than Billy Recce.”

Produced by Semi-Cool Productions, Russ Pastena, Natasa and Michael Valocchi, Realitytown features music supervision and arrangements by Lena Gabrielle; choreography by Ashley Marinelli; and costumes/props by Izzy Kitch. Casting is by Eisenberg Casting, Daryl Eisenberg CSA. The General Manager Consultant is Visceral Entertainment.