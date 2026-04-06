Monsta X Reveal North American Dates for 2026 World Tour 

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MONSTA X has announced North American dates on their 2026 MONSTA X WORLD TOUR [THE X : NEXUS]. Tickets will be available starting Tuesday, April 14 at 3pm local time here.

Promoted by Live Nation, the newly added shows kick off Saturday, October 3 in Fairfax, VA at EagleBank Arena, with stops in New York, Boston, Toronto, Phoenix, Los Angeles, and more before wrapping Saturday, October 24 in Seattle, WA at WAMU Theater.

The tour marks the group’s first large-scale outing in four years following their 2022 MONSTA X ‘NO LIMIT’ TOUR and first launched earlier this year with three nights at KSPO DOME in Seoul. Since debuting over a decade ago, MONSTA X have continued to evolve their sound and grow a global fanbase.

The 2026 tour celebrates hits from across MONSTA X’s 11-year career while supporting their third full-length English album,《Unfold》released Friday, April 3. Listen to the album below. The 10-track project, featuring focus track ‘heal,’ and singles, ‘growing pains,’ and ‘baby blue,’ marks their first U.S. release in over four years and features a blend of pop and ballads. They are the first K-pop group to release three full English albums.

2026 MONSTA X WORLD TOUR [THE X : NEXUS] NORTH AMERICA DATES:

Sat Oct 3 – Fairfax, VA – EagleBank Arena

Tue Oct 6 – New York, NY – Infosys Theater at Madison Square Garden

Thu Oct 8 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Sat Oct 10 – Toronto, ON – Great Canadian Toronto

Tue Oct 13 – Rosemont, IL – Rosemont Theatre

Thu Oct 15 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Sat Oct 17 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

Tue Oct 20 – Los Angeles, CA – The Kia Forum

Thu Oct 22 – San Francisco, CA – The Theater at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Sat Oct 24 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater

Photo courtesy of Live Nation