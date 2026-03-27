Photos: THE JONBENÉT GAME World Premiere At Theatre NOVA

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Theatre NOVA is presenting the National New Play Network Rolling World Premiere of THE JONBENÉT GAME by Tori Keenan-Zelt. Check out photos of the production. Running through April 19, 2026, at Theatre NOVA, located at 410 W Huron Street in Ann Arbor.

The play follows Rae, who returns to her hometown as a guidance counselor following the death of her childhood friend Molly. When Molly’s daughter enters her life, Rae is drawn back into a childhood game that reopens unresolved grief and explores the emotional landscape of adolescence and loss.

Director Carla Milarch said, “The thing that moves me about this play is how realistically it portrays the experience of tween girls, in all honesty and complexity. The playwright takes us on a journey through the seldom talked about experiences that so many of us have when we enter puberty, from the first sexual stirrings to the realization that violence is always closer because of our gender. At a time when both literal and social acts of violence against women are in the news, it's important to think about the lasting scar this violence leaves on victims.”

The cast will feature Maggie Alger, Amy Morrisey, and Cassandra Wilson. The creative team includes Elise Blochwitz (stage manager), Briana O'Neal (set and props), Jade Guerriero (lighting), Jade Jaarda (costumes), and Josie Herman (sound).

Performances will take place Fridays at 8 p.m., Saturdays at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m., and Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets are $30 general admission, $25 for seniors, and $15 for students. Tickets are available at TheatreNOVA.org or at the box office prior to performances.

Photo Credit: Sean Carter Photography.



THE JONBENÉT GAME

THE JONBENÉT GAME

THE JONBENÉT GAME

THE JONBENÉT GAME

THE JONBENÉT GAME