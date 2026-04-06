BroadwayWorld Goes Even More Global: Now Available in 20 Languages

The world's largest theatre site expands its multilingual platform ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026, America's 250th Anniversary, and a wave of international visitors — fueled by exponential month-over-month audience growth. International visitors have always been at the heart of Broadway's story.

As New York City and the broader United States prepare to welcome the world for a historic stretch of global events — including FIFA World Cup 2026 and America's 250th Anniversary celebrations — BroadwayWorld is expanding its platform to meet that moment in a meaningful way.

Since launching BWW Translate in September 2025 with five languages, BroadwayWorld has seen exponential month-over-month growth in international readership. That momentum has made one thing clear: the appetite for Broadway coverage, delivered in the language audiences know best, is far greater than we imagined. Today, we're proud to announce that BWW Translate is expanding to 20 languages.

Readers around the world can now follow BroadwayWorld's industry-leading news, reviews, and features in:

Spanish (Español)

(Español) French (Français)

(Français) German (Deutsch)

(Deutsch) Portuguese (Português)

(Português) Italian (Italiano)

(Italiano) Chinese (中文)

(中文) Japanese (日本語)

(日本語) Korean (한국어)

(한국어) Hindi (हिन्दी)

(हिन्दी) Dutch (Nederlands)

(Nederlands) Russian (Русский)

(Русский) Arabic (العربية)

(العربية) Hebrew (עברית)

(עברית) Polish (Polski)

(Polski) Swedish (Svenska)

(Svenska) Turkish (Türkçe)

(Türkçe) Greek (Ελληνικά)

(Ελληνικά) Vietnamese (Tiếng Việt)

(Tiếng Việt) Ukrainian (Українська)

(Українська) Thai (ไทย)

"When we launched with five languages last fall, we hoped the world would respond — and they did, beyond anything we projected," said Robert Diamond, CEO and Founder of BroadwayWorld. "With FIFA bringing millions of international fans to American cities, and the country's 250th birthday drawing visitors from every corner of the globe, there has never been a better time to make sure anyone who wants to experience live theatre has a guide they can actually read. Twenty languages is a milestone, but it's not the finish line."

The expansion builds on BroadwayWorld's existing international infrastructure, including language-specific guides developed with the site's global network of editors, covering everything a first-time Broadway visitor needs to know — from buying tickets to understanding the Tony Awards. Those resources, now available across all 20 languages, are designed to turn curious international travelers into lifelong theatregoers.

About BroadwayWorld

Wisdom Digital Media Publishing launched in 2001 and its flagship site, BroadwayWorld.com, in 2003. BroadwayWorld is the largest theatre site on the internet, covering Broadway, the West End, and beyond — across 100 US cities, 45 countries, and now 20 languages worldwide. BroadwayWorld delivers complete up-to-the-minute Broadway, Off-Broadway, and regional theatre news, in-depth interviews, extraordinary photo coverage, entertaining video features, lively message boards, ticket discounts, reviews, and more.