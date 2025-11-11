Every Soul Arts Launches With Sofa Stories Film Premiere and Fundraising Kickoff

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Every Soul Arts, Detroit's newest creative organization supporting young people impacted by homelessness through the arts, will officially launch on Friday, November 21, 2025, from 6:30-8:30pm at Newlab at Michigan Central (2050 15th St, Detroit, MI 48216) with the premiere of a new series of Sofa Stories short films and the kickoff of its end-of-year fundraising campaign.

Timed to coincide with National Youth Homelessness Awareness Month, this special event brings together community members, supporters, and advocates to spotlight the experiences and creative power of young people impacted by homelessness and housing insecurity. Guests will enjoy screenings of brand-new Sofa Stories short films, hear from youth collaborators and project leaders, and learn how they can support Every Soul Arts' mission to uplift youth voices and champion creative justice in Detroit.

Every Soul Arts was established in direct response to the success of the Sofa Stories project, which has grown from a grassroots initiative into a vital platform for storytelling and advocacy. Building on the impact and momentum of Sofa Stories, Every Soul Arts now expands this work by providing year-round programming, deeper community partnerships, and new opportunities for youth to lead and create.

Sofa Stories is an ongoing project of Every Soul Arts, a collective of artists, youth leaders, housing activists, and people with lived experience of homelessness. Using live theatre and digital media, Sofa Stories brings attention to the often-invisible crisis of youth homelessness, sharing stories of survival, resilience, and hope, and imagining a world where every young person has access to safe and affordable housing and opportunities to express their creativity.

Tickets: Suggested donation: $30 (sliding scale available-all are welcome). All proceeds will support Every Soul Arts' ongoing programming for youth experiencing homelessness.