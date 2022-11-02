DRAGONS & MYTHICAL BEASTS Is Coming To Music Hall in January 2023

Calling all brave heroes! Enter into a magical world of myths and legends in this fantastical new show for the whole family. Dragons & Mythical Beasts comes to Music Hall January 7, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, November 4 at 10:00 a.m. and can be purchased online at Ticketmaster.com, BroadwayinDetroit.com, charge by phone (800) 982-2787, and in person at the Fisher Theatre Box Office.

Unveil a myriad of dark secrets and come face to face with some of the most magnificent monsters and terrifying beasts ever to walk the earth. Discover the colossal Stone Troll, the mysterious Indrik and Japanese Baku; the Tooth Fairy (not as sweet as you'd think), an adorable Unicorn and majestic Griffin. Take your place among legendary heroes, just don't wake the Dragon...

This award-winning show comes to the USA direct from the West End, from the creators of the international smash hit Dinosaur World Live, who bring spectacular puppets to life. Don't miss this brand-new spell-binding adventure, live on stage!

This production is suitable for all ages 3+