Chelsea Handler Is Coming To The Fisher Theatre December 1

Grammy-nominated comedian, television host, best-selling author and advocate, Chelsea Handler is celebrating the kickoff week of her 2023 Little Big Bitch Tour by adding 24 more dates to the run.

Produced by Live Nation, the Little Big Bitch Tour will continue to bring Handler to more cities across North America with a stop in Detroit at the Fisher Theatre on December 1, 2023. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 14 at 10:00 a.m. online at BroadwayInDetroit.com, LiveNation.com and in person at the Fisher Theatre box office.

The Little Big Bitch Tour will give fans a retrospective look at what made her the person and comedian we all have grown to love. Handler shares, "Because it's been so much fun returning to stand-up, I figure the more time I spend with my fans, the better. It's time to give people a little insight into how I turned into who I am today."

This run follows her successful Vaccinated & Horny Tour which saw her perform over 115 shows in over 90 markets during the last year & a half and garnered her a People's Choice Award for Best Comedy Act along the way. The Vaccinated & Horny Tour marked Handler's return to standup after a six-year hiatus, reminding her of her love of the craft; it was also taped for Handler's new special, Revolution, now available for streaming on Netflix.

Chelsea Handler comes to the Fisher Theatre on Friday, December 1. Tickets start at $66 (includes facility & parking fee) and go on sale Friday, April 14 at 10:00 a.m. Tickets can be purchased online at BroadwayInDetroit.com, LiveNation.com and in person at the Fisher Theatre Box Office.