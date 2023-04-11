Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Chelsea Handler Is Coming To The Fisher Theatre December 1

The Little Big Bitch Tour will give fans a retrospective look at what made her the person and comedian we all have grown to love.

Apr. 11, 2023  
Chelsea Handler Is Coming To The Fisher Theatre December 1

Grammy-nominated comedian, television host, best-selling author and advocate, Chelsea Handler is celebrating the kickoff week of her 2023 Little Big Bitch Tour by adding 24 more dates to the run.

Produced by Live Nation, the Little Big Bitch Tour will continue to bring Handler to more cities across North America with a stop in Detroit at the Fisher Theatre on December 1, 2023. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 14 at 10:00 a.m. online at BroadwayInDetroit.com, LiveNation.com and in person at the Fisher Theatre box office.

The Little Big Bitch Tour will give fans a retrospective look at what made her the person and comedian we all have grown to love. Handler shares, "Because it's been so much fun returning to stand-up, I figure the more time I spend with my fans, the better. It's time to give people a little insight into how I turned into who I am today."

This run follows her successful Vaccinated & Horny Tour which saw her perform over 115 shows in over 90 markets during the last year & a half and garnered her a People's Choice Award for Best Comedy Act along the way. The Vaccinated & Horny Tour marked Handler's return to standup after a six-year hiatus, reminding her of her love of the craft; it was also taped for Handler's new special, Revolution, now available for streaming on Netflix.

Chelsea Handler comes to the Fisher Theatre on Friday, December 1. Tickets start at $66 (includes facility & parking fee) and go on sale Friday, April 14 at 10:00 a.m. Tickets can be purchased online at BroadwayInDetroit.com, LiveNation.com and in person at the Fisher Theatre Box Office.




Sauk To Host Ninth Annual PLAYS-IN-DEVELOPMENT April 21 and 22 Photo
Sauk To Host Ninth Annual PLAYS-IN-DEVELOPMENT April 21 and 22
In addition to their season of plays and musicals, The Sauk, Hillsdale County's Community Theatre, is dedicated to developing new theatrical works. The Sauk's ninth annual 'Plays-in-Development' will be presented April 21 and 22 at the Sauk Theatre in Jonesville.
Tickets Are on Sale Today For the Wharton Centers 2023-24 Season Photo
Tickets Are on Sale Today For the Wharton Center's 2023-24 Season
It’s one of the most anticipated times of the year at Wharton Center; the announcement of the new Broadway season. Tickets can be purchased as part of a subscription package starting Monday, April 10, at 10AM. 
Farmers Alley Theatres Michigan Premiere Production Of CHICKEN & BISCUITS Photo
Farmers Alley Theatre's Michigan Premiere Production Of CHICKEN & BISCUITS
Continuing a streak of critically acclaimed performances (Bright Star, A Gentleman's Guide To Love and Murder, A Swinging Christmas: The Holiday Music of Tony Bennett, The Great Leap, Becoming Dr. Ruth), Farmers Alley Theatre will bring the very first production of Chicken & Biscuits to Michigan audiences. 
Broadway Grand Rapids Announces $30 Student And Educator Tickets For MY FAIR LADY Photo
Broadway Grand Rapids Announces $30 Student And Educator Tickets For MY FAIR LADY
Broadway Grand Rapids announces $30 Student/Educator Rush tickets for all performances of MY FAIR LADY. A valid school ID is required, and the limit is two tickets per person.  All tickets are subject to availability.

More Hot Stories For You


Tickets Are on Sale Today For the Wharton Center's 2023-24 SeasonTickets Are on Sale Today For the Wharton Center's 2023-24 Season
April 10, 2023

It’s one of the most anticipated times of the year at Wharton Center; the announcement of the new Broadway season. Tickets can be purchased as part of a subscription package starting Monday, April 10, at 10AM. 
Farmers Alley Theatre's Michigan Premiere Production Of CHICKEN & BISCUITSFarmers Alley Theatre's Michigan Premiere Production Of CHICKEN & BISCUITS
April 6, 2023

Continuing a streak of critically acclaimed performances (Bright Star, A Gentleman's Guide To Love and Murder, A Swinging Christmas: The Holiday Music of Tony Bennett, The Great Leap, Becoming Dr. Ruth), Farmers Alley Theatre will bring the very first production of Chicken & Biscuits to Michigan audiences. 
Broadway Grand Rapids Announces $30 Student And Educator Tickets For MY FAIR LADYBroadway Grand Rapids Announces $30 Student And Educator Tickets For MY FAIR LADY
April 6, 2023

Broadway Grand Rapids announces $30 Student/Educator Rush tickets for all performances of MY FAIR LADY. A valid school ID is required, and the limit is two tickets per person.  All tickets are subject to availability.
Detroit Mercy Theatre Company Presents World Premiere Of UNHEARD VOICES: AFRO-BRAZILIAN DIASPORADetroit Mercy Theatre Company Presents World Premiere Of UNHEARD VOICES: AFRO-BRAZILIAN DIASPORA
April 6, 2023

Detroit Mercy Theatre Company presents the world premiere of Unheard Voices: Afro-Brazilian Diaspora April 20-23 at The Marlene Boll Theatre inside Detroit's Boll Family YMCA.
Theatre NOVA Announces the World Premiere of SPLATTERED! By Hal Davis and Carla MilarchTheatre NOVA Announces the World Premiere of SPLATTERED! By Hal Davis and Carla Milarch
April 4, 2023

Theatre NOVA, Ann Arbor's resident nonprofit professional theatre, kicks off the new year with the world premiere of “SPLATTERED!” by Hal Davis and Carla Milarch, which runs April 21 through May 14, 2023.
share