Broadway Grand Rapids Reveals New Additions to Board

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Broadway Grand Rapids will welcome three exceptional leaders to its Board of Directors that will further strengthen the organization's mission to inspire and uplift the West Michigan community through the power of Broadway.

As the organization continues to grow its impact both on stage and in the community, the addition of new board leadership brings fresh insight, strategic vision, and a shared passion for the arts.

Effective July 1, 2025, Broadway Grand Rapids will welcome:

Guillermo Cisneros, President & CEO | West Michigan Hispanic Chamber of Commerce

Emily Henao, Vice President of Digital Experience | Meijer, Inc.

Heather Hoezee, CPA, MST | Partner | Crowe LLP

“We are excited to welcome Guillermo, Emily, and Heather to our Board of Directors,” said Meghan Distel, President & CEO of Broadway Grand Rapids. “Their leadership, diverse perspectives, and dedication to community engagement will be instrumental in shaping the future of Broadway Grand Rapids as we continue to expand access and bring the best of Broadway to West Michigan.”

The Board of Directors is comprised of: David Skidmore (Warner Norcross + Judd) – Board Chair, India Manns (Community Arts Advocate) – Co Vice-Chair, Tim Pietryga (Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital) – Co Vice-Chair, Marcia Boyce (Attorney) – Treasurer, Christina Arnold (DEIB Consultant and Community Arts Advocate) – Secretary.

Directors include: Dr. Tammy Born Huizenga, Julie Brinks, Sandy Carroll, Caitlin Farrell, Dan Fuller, Arlen-Dean Gaddy, Brian Gilbert, Maureen Hale, Steve Hawks, Jeff Helminski, Sue Jandernoa, Kyla King, Nichole Kladder, Rachel Laug, Paul McMahon, Michael McNinch, Ken Parrish, Grant Pecor, Suzanne Schulz, Mary Slafkosky, Rich Sorota, Monica Steimle-App, Kyle Van Andel and Amanda Van Fossen.

For more information about Broadway Grand Rapids, visit www.broadwaygrandrapids.com.

Comments