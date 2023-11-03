Broadway Grand Rapids Partners With YWCA and Rockstar Woman for TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL

Performances run November 7-12, 2023. 

By: Nov. 03, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive Photos: Get A First Look At Britney Coleman, Judy McLane, & More COMPANY on Tour Photo 1 Exclusive: Get A First Look At COMPANY on Tour
Cast Set For the Non-Equity National Tour of THE CHER SHOW Photo 2 Cast Set For the Non-Equity National Tour of THE CHER SHOW
Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 3 Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
Photos & Video: Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 National Tour Photo 4 Photos & Video: Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour

Broadway Grand Rapids Partners With YWCA and Rockstar Woman for TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL

Broadway Grand Rapids has announced a community partnership with YWCA West Central Michigan and Rockstar Woman during the engagement of TINA- The Tina Turner Musical November 7-12, 2023. 

An uplifting comeback story like no other, TINA – The Tina Turner Musical is the inspiring journey of a woman who broke barriers and became the Queen of Rock n’ Roll. Set the pulse-pounding soundtrack of her most beloved hits, this electrifying sensation will send you soaring to the rafters.

We are excited to collaborate with the YWCA team to emphasize “strength” and “self-love”. Inspired by the National Clothesline Project (which is a display of t-shirts designed by survivors of domestic violence), mini t-shirts will serve as a canvas for patrons to share uplifting messages or images, which will be then displayed throughout the lobby during the duration of the show. Additionally, as we aim to promote self-affirmation among our patrons, we are partnering with Shannon Cohen’s Rockstar Woman to encourage patrons to snap selfies in mirrors adorned with uplifting messages. To enhance the guest experience, the YWCA Young Women for Change/Unstoppable Squad will graciously volunteer as greeters, further inspiring our guests to support the YWCA in their various programs. TINA- The Tina Turner Musical tickets are available by calling 616-235-6285 or by visiting BroadwayGrandRapids.com. 



RELATED STORIES - Michigan

1
Disneys ALADDIN At DeVos Performance Hall On Sale Today Photo
Disney's ALADDIN At DeVos Performance Hall On Sale Today

Tickets for Disney’s Aladdin are now on sale. Contact Jennifer Pascua, Marketing Director at Broadway Grand Rapids for more information.

2
Alex Edelmans JUST FOR US is Coming to the Fisher Theatre in February Photo
Alex Edelman's JUST FOR US is Coming to the Fisher Theatre in February

Following a hit run at Broadway's Hudson Theatre, international engagements in London, Edinburgh, and Melbourne, and a six-time extended Off-Broadway run, Alex Edelman's Just For Us has officially launched a North American tour.

3
$30 Student and Educator Rush Tickets Will Be Available For TINA- The Tina Turner Musical Photo
$30 Student and Educator Rush Tickets Will Be Available For TINA- The Tina Turner Musical in Grand Rapids

Broadway Grand Rapids has announced $30 Student/Educator Rush tickets for all performances of TINA- The Tina Turner Musical.

4
$39 Rush Tickets Available For FUNNY GIRL At Broadway Grand Rapids Photo
$39 Rush Tickets Available For FUNNY GIRL At Broadway Grand Rapids

Get $30 Rush Tickets for TINA- The Tina Turner Musical! Broadway Grand Rapids announces special student and educator discounts for this electrifying musical. Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

How Thom Southerland Helped TITANIC THE MUSICAL Sail Onto the Big Screen Video
How Thom Southerland Helped TITANIC THE MUSICAL Sail Onto the Big Screen
Photos/First Look at HARMONY on Broadway Video
Photos/First Look at HARMONY on Broadway
The Current Cast of WICKED Lights Up the Green Carpet for the 20th Anniversary Celebration Video
The Current Cast of WICKED Lights Up the Green Carpet for the 20th Anniversary Celebration
View all Videos

Michigan SHOWS
BLITHE SPIRIT in Michigan BLITHE SPIRIT
FLAGSTAR STRAND (11/03-11/05)Tracker
BLITHE SPIRIT in Michigan BLITHE SPIRIT
FLAGSTAR STRAND (11/03-11/05)Tracker
Disney Princess: The Concert in Michigan Disney Princess: The Concert
Miller Auditorium (3/09-3/09)
Disney's Frozen in Michigan Disney's Frozen
Detroit Opera House (11/29-12/17)
Funny Girl in Michigan Funny Girl
Wharton Center [Cobb Great Hall] (2/06-2/11)
Mrs. Doubtfire in Michigan Mrs. Doubtfire
Fisher Theatre (11/14-11/26)
An Intimate Evening with David Foster and Katharine McPhee in Michigan An Intimate Evening with David Foster and Katharine McPhee
Miller Auditorium (5/03-5/03)
Come From Away in Michigan Come From Away
Miller Auditorium (1/30-1/31)
Hadestown in Michigan Hadestown
Stranahan Theater (2/20-2/25)
Hairspray (Non-Equity) in Michigan Hairspray (Non-Equity)
Wharton Center [Cobb Great Hall] (11/28-12/03)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You