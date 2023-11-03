Broadway Grand Rapids Partners With YWCA and Rockstar Woman for TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL

Broadway Grand Rapids has announced a community partnership with YWCA West Central Michigan and Rockstar Woman during the engagement of TINA- The Tina Turner Musical November 7-12, 2023.

An uplifting comeback story like no other, TINA – The Tina Turner Musical is the inspiring journey of a woman who broke barriers and became the Queen of Rock n’ Roll. Set the pulse-pounding soundtrack of her most beloved hits, this electrifying sensation will send you soaring to the rafters.

We are excited to collaborate with the YWCA team to emphasize “strength” and “self-love”. Inspired by the National Clothesline Project (which is a display of t-shirts designed by survivors of domestic violence), mini t-shirts will serve as a canvas for patrons to share uplifting messages or images, which will be then displayed throughout the lobby during the duration of the show. Additionally, as we aim to promote self-affirmation among our patrons, we are partnering with Shannon Cohen’s Rockstar Woman to encourage patrons to snap selfies in mirrors adorned with uplifting messages. To enhance the guest experience, the YWCA Young Women for Change/Unstoppable Squad will graciously volunteer as greeters, further inspiring our guests to support the YWCA in their various programs. TINA- The Tina Turner Musical tickets are available by calling 616-235-6285 or by visiting BroadwayGrandRapids.com.