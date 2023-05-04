Broadway Grand Rapids Offers $30 Student/Educator Rush Tickets for HADESTOWN

Broadway Grand Rapids announces $30 Student/Educator Rush tickets for all performances of HADESTOWN. A valid school ID is required, and the limit is two tickets per person. All tickets are subject to availability. Please be advised availability is extremely limited and seats may not be together. Tickets may be purchased in-person one hour prior to the performance at the DeVos Performance Hall Box Office at 303 Monroe Ave NW in Grand Rapids. HADESTOWN will be on stage at DeVos Performance Hall from May 9-14, 2023. For show details, visit Click Here.

Welcome to HADESTOWN, where a song can change your fate. Winner of eight 2019 Tony Awards® including Best Musical and the 2020 Grammy® Award for Best Musical Theater Album, this acclaimed new show from celebrated singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell and innovative director Rachel Chavkin (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812) is a love story for today... and always.

HADESTOWN intertwines two mythic tales - that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone - as it invites you on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Mitchell's beguiling melodies and Chavkin's poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love. Performed by a vibrant ensemble of actors, dancers and singers, HADESTOWN is a haunting and hopeful theatrical experience that grabs you and never lets go.