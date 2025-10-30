BRIGHT STAR to be Presented at Muskegon Civic Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Muskegon Civic Theatre will present Bright Star, the Tony-nominated bluegrass musical by comedy legend Steve Martin and acclaimed singer-songwriter Edie Brickell. Performances run November 21 through December 7, 2025, at the Beardsley Theater in the Frauenthal Center, nestled in historic downtown Muskegon.

Set against the rich backdrop of the American South in the 1920s and 1940s, Bright Star tells a sweeping tale of love, loss, and redemption. Inspired by true events, the musical follows literary editor Alice Murphy as she reflects on her past and discovers a long-buried secret that will transform her life. With a rousing bluegrass score and heartfelt storytelling, Bright Star is a joyous theatrical experience that will leave audiences uplifted and inspired.

"Bright Star is a beautiful reminder of the resilience of the human spirit," says [insert director's name if available], director of the production. "The music is infectious, the story is deeply moving, and it's the perfect show to warm hearts as we head into the holiday season."