Zoetic Stage Opens Submissions For The 2nd Annual Finstrom Festival

Zoetic Stage will present the 2nd Annual Finstrom Festival of New Work.

This festival will be the culmination of a national playwriting contest in which three to five finalists will have their plays workshopped and presented as staged readings. The event will take place May 19th thru May 22nd, 2022 at the Adrienne Arsht Center. This year, the winning playwrights will receive a stipend of $500 each. The company has officially opened a call for submissions.

Zoetic Stage Artistic Director Stuart Meltzer and Festival Coordinator Gabriell Salgado will oversee all aspects of the program. Each of the winning plays will receive a one-week workshop, utilizing the talents of South Florida directors, actors and dramaturgs.

"Zoetic stage's commitment to nurturing new work and building bridges to the nation's community of playwrights is at the forefront of the festival", says Meltzer. "I am excited to introduce Gabriell Salgado as festival coordinator. I am confident Gabe will bring a vital energy and a fresh perspective to the festival moving forward."

Last year's winning plays were penned by Donna Hoke, C. Julian Jiménez, Arianna Rose, Andrew Rosendorf and Nandita Shenoy.

The festival is named after beloved South Florida playwright and arts patron Tony Finstrom, who was a long-time Carbonell Awards judge and founder of the Silver Palm Awards. The author of numerous plays, Finstrom was the recipient of various honors including the Charlie Cinnamon Award and the South Florida Theatre League's Remy Pioneer Award. Mr. Finstrom passed away in December 2018.

Visit www.zoeticstage.org for more information.