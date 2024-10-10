YoungArts 2025 Application to Close Next Week

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The 2025 YoungArts Award Application will closs on October 17, 2024. The YoungArts award is one of the most prestigious awards given to artists ages 15-18 or in grades 10 –12 across 10 disciplines. All eligible artists are encouraged to apply. YoungArts award winners receive financial awards ranging from $250 to $10,000, opportunities to work with leading artists, and become eligible for exclusive creative and professional development support throughout their careers. Applications are adjudicated through a rigorous process by esteemed panels of artists. 2025 YoungArts award winners will be announced on November 25, 2024.

Award winners with distinction are invited to participate in National YoungArts Week, the organization's signature program that provides approximately 150 young artists a weeklong, all-expenses-paid, intensive program in Miami where they have the opportunity to learn from esteemed artists in their field—such as Debbie Allen, Mikhail Baryshnikov, Germane Barnes, Wynton Marsalis, Salman Rushdie and Mickalene Thomas—collaborate across disciplines, and share their work with the public. Participants in National YoungArts Week who are high school seniors are further eligible for nomination to the White House Commission on U.S. Presidential Scholars.

Award winners join a distinguished group of leading artists including Daniel Arsham, Jon Batiste, Terence Blanchard, Camille A. Brown, Timothée Chalamet, Viola Davis, Amanda Gorman, Denyce Graves, Judith Hill, Jennifer Koh, Tarell Alvin McCraney, Andrew Rannells, Desmond Richardson, Jean Shin, Hunter Schafer and Shaina Taub.

HOW TO APPLY

The YoungArts award competition is open to artists (1) between the ages of 15–18 or in high school grades 10–12 (as of December 1, 2024) (2) that are United States citizens, permanent residents or legally able to receive taxable income in the U.S. and (3) that demonstrate excellence in Classical Music, Dance, Design, Film, Jazz, Photography, Theater, Visual Arts, Voice or Writing.

The application deadline is October 17, 2024, at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT).

Apply here: youngarts.org/apply.



