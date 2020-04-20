YOUNG TALENT BIG DREAMS Opens Virtual Auditions

Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre, together with presenting sponsor The Children's Trust, have gone virtual to reopen auditions for the 10th anniversary season of Young Talent Big Dreams - the most widespread, local FREE youth talent competition in Miami-Dade County. While staying safe at home and practicing social distancing, kids between the ages of 8-17 are invited to submit preliminary round audition videos that showcase their talents. Prizes range from performing arts scholarships, cash awards and performance opportunities, plus tickets to local cultural attractions and theaters. The grand prize winner will receive a free trip - airfare, hotel and passes for two - to attend the live Teen Choice Awards, courtesy of WSVN 7News, along with $500 in cash.

The countywide competition, which began on January 26, had just wrapped up its second round of live auditions when the pandemic hit South Florida. This prompted the cancellation of all remaining live auditions scheduled through April 2020. With the competition now online, the first deadline to submit preliminary round audition videos is May 18, 2020. Participants may compete in one individual and one group category only. Conditions permitting, the competition will conclude with semifinals on August 29 and 30, and finals on September 30, held in front of a live audience at the Miracle Theatre (conditions permitting). Those interested in registering for the new online competition should go to StayHome.Miami, The Children's Trust's new website with activities, resources and other fun features, for more information.

"These unprecedented times may have caused a change in plans for our 10th anniversary season of Young Talent Big Dreams, but it won't stop us from celebrating this milestone year with all of the wonderful young performers who are eager to share their talents with us," said Barbara S. Stein, executive producing director of Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre. "Now, as they say in the biz, the show must go on!"

"The Children's Trust believes in the healing power of music and dance. We've always supported the Young Talent Big Dreams competition as a way to showcase youth and share the best of our community," said President and CEO of The Children's Trust James R. Haj. "In times like these, we need Young Talent Big Dreams more than ever and I'm proud that we can move forward with a virtual competition. I'm looking forward to seeing this year's talent."

The talent competition features a total of six individual categories including pop/rock/rap vocals, musical theatre/jazz standards/classical vocals, dance, musical instrument, original spoken word, and original vocal and/or instrumental composition. Categories for groups of six or fewer members include dance, musical instrument/bands and vocal groups. Contestants must follow all current government guidelines and restrictions related to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic when preparing any audition materials for submission. Groups are encouraged to collaborate online to create their audition videos. Participation in the competition is free of charge and limited to residents of Miami-Dade County.

Each act will be allotted up to one minute during their preliminary round audition video performance and two minutes for the semifinal and final-round performance. There will be a maximum of nine winners and one grand prize winner chosen during the finals.

Young Talent Big Dreams is modeled after reality TV talent shows that offer similar opportunities to contestants through a series of auditions, performances and professional mentoring. Judges include a host of local celebrities and professionals from Miami's performing arts community.

Past winners of the competition include Joana Martinez who just achieved a Top 10 placement as part of "Team Gwen (Stefani)" on Season 17 of NBC's "The Voice," Angelina Green who went on to earn the coveted golden buzzer from judge Heidi Klum on Season 12 of NBC's "America's Got Talent," and Gino Cosculluela who most recently brought home the third place title on Season 16 of FOX's "So You Think You Can Dance."

Participation in Young Talent Big Dreams requires parental consent. Performers must preregister online to receive instructions on how to upload their preliminary round audition videos. For detailed information including competition rules and registration forms, visit StayHome.Miami.





