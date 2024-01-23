YMCA Of South Florida's Teen Broadway Program To Give Live Performances, February 10 & 11

The lights of Broadway are coming to Fort Lauderdale's L.A. Lee YMCA/Mizell Community Center in February. Teen Broadway that is.

By: Jan. 23, 2024

For the sixth straight year, kids ages 5-15 will have the opportunity to experience what it takes to put on a full-scale performance through the YMCA of South Florida's “Teen Broadway” program, presented by AmTrust Bank, a division of Flagstar Bank NA.

This enriching literacy program focuses on the arts in assisting and educating students to develop life skills, including problem-solving, team building, collaboration, creativity, public speaking and media pre/post-production. Showings will be offered on Saturday, February 10 and Sunday, February 11 at the Victory Black Box Theatre located inside the L.A. Lee YMCA/Mizell Community Center.

The Teen Broadway program is about more than putting on an original performance, it allows youth the opportunity to express themselves openly and without judgement.  Each year, the production centers on a different theme. This year's performance is entitled Snowy and the Seven Affirmations, which focuses on the challenges today's youth face in being themselves and overcoming the pressures to be something they are not.

“This unique program provides our local youth an opportunity to see all the detail that goes into putting on a professional production,” said Sharon Hughes, Family Services Program Director for the YMCA of South Florida. “They learn about writing, production, technical nuances, acting and everything else needed to successfully execute a quality performance. Most importantly, it provides them a safe space to talk about societal issues through acting.  Over the five previous years of Teen Broadway, it's provided dozens of youth to explore the arts while boosting their self-confidence and developing life skills.  These kids have been working tirelessly on this production since September, and I'm excited to see the fruits of their labor on display for our community.”

Performances are set for 1 p.m. on Saturday, February 10 and Sunday, February 11. Tickets are $10 for advance purchases and $15 the day of the performances and are available for purchase by visiting Click Here.




