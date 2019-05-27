What Happens In Vegas Ends Up In Stuart

Phyllis Diller, Jackie Gleason, and Elvis Presley walk into a bar... No, this is not a joke, this is ONE NIGHT IN VEGAS.

Conceived, directed, choreographed and lighted by Nicky Wood, a Treasure Coast-native song and dance man, VEGAS trail-blazes at The Barn Theatre with audio/video content as the Stuart audience has never before seen in their own backyard.

"It (the show) is surprisingly funny..." said Wood. "I don't think people will expect to laugh as much as they're going to."

The theatre's press release promises a standup comedy-turned jukebox revue toasting the crooners, crooks, and comedians of 1960's Sin City.

"Reimagined with internationally acclaimed choreography, dazzling lights, and scintillating re-orchestrations of your favorite songs, you are in for a jackpot of entertainment..." said Dennis McGeady, The Barn's Marketing Vice-President.

ONE NIGHT IN VEGAS tells the untold story of Joey DeLuciano, a lounge bartender-turned-headliner who tragically died at the age of 25.

"Of course he's a bartender. Who else do you tell all your secrets to? Hairdressers and bartenders. Joey got to know Frank, Dean and Sammy better than any of us could've imagined." said Wood.

Though the show pays tribute to classic Vegas entertainers including the Wayne Newton, The Rat Pack, Louis Prima and Tony Bennet, it also features old school rock and pop hits from the latter half of the 60's, including "The Beat Goes On," "My Eyes Adored You," "I Got You Babe," "You Lost That Lovin' Feelin'" and more Elvis songs than this article has room to include.

"What is my favorite part? Gosh, that's so hard." said Wood. "As an actor, getting to play a phony Elvis impersonator that marries audience members. As a singer, Sonny Bono, because I never get to sing songs like that. As a technical artist it's definitely all of the projections, but most of all as a writer I have finally had a chance to create stand-up comedy. And with the show featuring tributes to so many iconic entertainers it was like writing 20 different shows in one. They all have such different styles."

Wood made it clear that this is NOT an impersonator show, and that audience members should expect to see a fresh, witty interpretation, leaving the theater knowing their favorite celebrities more intimately than ever before.

The show runs May 31st - June 2 at 2 and 8 PM. Tickets now on sale. Call the box office at 772-287-4884 or visit the Barn website at www.barn-theatre.com.





