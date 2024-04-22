Video: Emilio and Gloria Estefan Visit ON YOUR FEET! at Riverside Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Riverside Theatre is now presenting the Broadway and International hit musical, On Your Feet! The Story of Emilio & Gloria Estefan. The musical plays the Stark Stage at Riverside Theatre from April 9 - May 5, 2024.

Check out a video going behind the scenes of the show, including when Emilio and Gloria Estefan themselves made an appearance and took the stage during curtain call!

Based on the lives and music of 26-time Grammy Award-winning husband-and-wife team, Emilio and Gloria Estefan, On Your Feet! The Story of Emilio & Gloria Estefan is a high-energy celebration of the songs that got the world dancing to the rhythm. From humble beginnings in Cuba and exile in Miami, Emilio and Gloria's passion for music helped them overcome overwhelming odds and personal tragedies. With an estimated 100 million albums sold worldwide, Gloria Estefan is among the most successful crossover artists ever.

Showcasing over 20 of Gloria's biggest hits including: "Conga," "1-2-3," "Anything for You," "Get on Your Feet," "Mi Tierra," "Oye Mi Canto," and many more, On Your Feet! The Story of Emilio & Gloria Estefan is perfect fusion of American pop with Latin dance rhythms and a compelling story of love and achieveing the American Dream.

The musical had its world premiere at the Oriental Theatre in Chicago on June 2, 2015 and ran for a limited engagement. It began previews on Broadway at the Marquis Theatreon October 5, 2015. Directed by Jerry Mitchell and choreographed by Sergio Trujillo, the production closed on August 20, 2017, after 34 previews and 746 productions.

The show has been produced in the Netherlands, in London's West End, and had a very successful 2- year tour throughout the United States after its Broadway run.

Riverside Theatre's production of On Your Feet! The Story of Emilio & Gloria Estefan is Directed by Tony, Drama Desk and Astaire Award-nominee Marcia Milgrom Dodge with Choreography by two-time Cleo Award winner Maria Torres, an Associate Choreographer in the original Broadway produciton.

Riverside's production stars Iliana Garcia (Gloria Estefan), Angel Lozada (Emilio Estefan), Miss YaYa Vargas (Gloria Fajardo), Barbara Bonilla (Consuelo Garcia), Adriel Orlando Garcia (José Fajardo), Amanda Arjona (Rebecca), Sofia Brown (Young Gloria), Jules Presley (Nayib, Young Emilio) and Allan Reyes (Nayib, Young Emilio).

The cast includes: Marissa Barragán, Michael James Byrne, Emily Esposito, Megan Elyse Fulmer, Dillon Lehman, Alex Llorca, Jaden Martinez, Vincent Ortega, Monika Peña, Waldemar Quiñones-Villanueva, Jovany Ramirez, Aliya Rose, and Emily van Vliet Perea.

The production team includes: Andrew Haile Austin (Musical Director), Drew Jacobson (Assistant Music Director), Shani Talmor (Associate Choreographer), Michael Schweikardt (Scenic Design), Ivania Stack (Costume Design), Ellys Abrams (Assistant Costume Design), Kelley Jordan (Wig Design), Yael Lubetzky (Lighting Design), Craig Beyrooti (Sound Design), with Mark Johnson (Production Stage Manager), Lydia Runge (Assistant Stage Manager) and Katie Wilhem (Assistant Stage Manager). Casting was done in New York City by The Wojcik Casting Team. Rosie Corr is the SDCF Fellow for this production.