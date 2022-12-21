Tony, Grammy and Emmy Award Winner Rachel Bay Jones Kicks Off the 2023 Aventura Broadway Concert Series

Presented by the City of Aventura, the 2023 Aventura Broadway Concert Series begins on a high note with Rachel Bay Jones Sunday, January 15 at 7 p.m.

With an intimate, soaring voice that creates an incredibly dynamic evening, Jones is best known for originating the role of "Heidi Hansen" in the original Broadway cast of Dear Evan Hansen for which she received Tony, Emmy, Grammy and Lucille Lortel Awards as well as a Drama League Nomination.

Additional Broadway appearances include Pippin, Hair and Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown. Jones also wowed New York audiences in the critically acclaimed productions of Michael John LaChiusa's First Daughter Suite and Hello Again and received rave reviews for her performance as "Diana" in The Kennedy Center's revival production of Next to Normal.

In a review of Jones' concert last June at New York's famous cabaret Feinstein's 54 Below, Broadway World reported, "The show that Rachel is presenting is one of the loveliest, most emotionally satisfying to come along this season, and possibly any other season."

Jones' debut solo album Showfolk can be purchased on iTunes and Amazon and she can currently be seen in recurring roles on The Good Doctor (ABC) and The United States of Al (CBS). She was recently seen recurring on Panic (Amazon), Marc Cherry's Why Women Kill (Paramount+), Modern Family (ABC) and God Friended Me (CBS).

On film, Jones starred in Ben Is Back opposite Julia Roberts, and opposite John Leguizamo in Critical Thinking.

The 2023 Aventura Broadway Concert Series continues with Tony Award-winner Matt Doyle (Jan. 29), Tony Award-winner and five-time Tony nominee Laura Benanti (Feb. 10) and SiriusXM's On Broadway channel favorite Julie James (Feb. 19).

Tickets are $57-$62 with $87 VIP tickets that includes a meet & greet with the artist. Ticketmaster is the only official ticketing service of the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center. Buy tickets online at aventuracenter.org, by phone at 877.311.7469 or 954.462.0222 or in person at the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center box office Wednesday through Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. and 90 minutes prior to each performance. For Group Sales, please call 954.660.6307.