Tickets On Sale Now For CATS at the Kravis Center

One of the biggest hits in theatrical history, CATS will come to The Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts from February 8 - 13 as part of a new North American tour. Tickets are on sale now.

Composed by Andrew Lloyd Webber and based on T.S. Eliot's Old Possum's Book of Practical Cats, the record-breaking musical spectacular has captivated audiences in over 30 countries and 15 languages, and is now on tour across North America! Featuring new sound design, direction and choreography for a new generation - experience CATS for the first time as it begins a new life, or let it thrill you all over again!

The creative team for the new production of CATS includes John Napier (Scenic & Costume Design), Natasha Katz (Lighting Design), Mick Potter (Sound Design), choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, based on the original choreography by Gillian Lynne, and direction by Trevor Nunn. Kim Craven is the associate choreographer and Chrissie Cartwright is the associate director/choreographer.

Since its world premiere, more than 75 million people have seen CATS worldwide. Originally directed by Trevor Nunn with choreography and associate direction by Gillian Lynne, scenic and costume design by John Napier, lighting design by David Hersey, and sound design by Abe Jacob, CATS opened in London's West End in 1981.

The original Broadway production opened in 1982 at Broadway's Winter Garden Theatre, where it ran for 7,485 performances and 18 years. CATS was originally produced on Broadway by Cameron Mackintosh, The Really Useful Company Limited, David Geffen, and The Shubert Organization. The Tony Award-winning Best Musical held the title of longest-running musical in Broadway history until it was surpassed in 2006 by Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera. The original Broadway production closed on September 10, 2000 and is currently the fourth longest-running show in Broadway history.

CATS returned to Broadway in July 2016 in a stunning revival at the Neil Simon Theatre, where it ran through December 2017.

The 2021/2022 tour of CATS is licensed by The Really Useful Group and produced by TROIKA Entertainment.

For more information and a complete tour route, please visit CatsTheMusical.com

CATS pounces on stage at the Kravis Center Tuesday, February 8 through Sunday, February 13. Performances take place Tuesday, February 8 through Saturday, February 12 at 8 pm. Matinee performances are Wednesday, February 9, Saturday, February 12 and Sunday, February 13 at 2 pm. Tickets start at $33 and may be purchased by visiting the Official Kravis Center Website Kravis.org, or by phone at 561.832.7469.

Health and Safety:

The Kravis Center remains committed to the health and safety of our artists, staff, audience, volunteers and guests. Like many other performing arts centers throughout the country, we have implemented new health and safety protocols to ensure the comfort and enjoyment for everyone visiting the Center. To learn more about our current health and safety protocols visit kravis.org/healthsafety.