The Wick Theatre Presents Daniella Mass in VIVA LA VIDA

International singing star and "America's Got Talent" semi-finalist Daniella Mass returns to The Wick Theatre in Boca Raton on September 18,2021 to debut Viva La Vida, a tour-de-force celebration of her Hispanic heritage. Daniella's stunningly versatile coloratura soprano, paired with her dexterity with multiple instruments and languages, creates an extraordinary cultural experience. Lunch Cabaret begins at 12:30 pm, show at 2 pm with tickets at $95. The Dinner Cabaret begins at 6pm and the show is 8pm with tickets at $125. Learn more at www.thewick.org or by calling the box office at 561-995-2333.

"Daniella Mass starred as Eva Peron in our celebrated production of Evita in 2020," said Marilynn A. Wick, Managing Executive Producer of The Wick Theatre. "From the moment I met her, I was taken with her poise, her passion and her incredible talents. She possesses the rare gift of versatility, skill, and exceptional talent."

Since her appearance on "America's Got Talent," Daniella's fan base has grown to nearly global proportions and earned her coveted duets with legendary singers Jose Carreras and Andrea Bocelli among others. This debut performances of Viva la Vida will span the vast repertoire of songs in both Spanish and English including "Don't Cry for Me Argentina," "Malaguena," "La Llorona," and many more.

Born in Barranquilla, Colombia, Daniella Mass has followed her dreams on a path as bright as her glowing persona. Classically educated and trained, Daniella sings in Italian, French, Portuguese, Spanish, English and Japanese. Daniella is equally conversationally proficient in English, Spanish and Japanese.

In 2015 Daniella was a semi-finalist on "America's Got Talent" to an audience of 11- million viewers. Her final "Live "concert performance on "America's Got Talent" was televised on August 25, 2015, to an audience of 16-million viewers. Her participation on "America's Got Talent" placed Daniella's career in fast-forward mode on her tireless quest to pursue her dream and continue performing.

Through the course of her young career Daniella has had the opportunity and privilege to perform with legendary tenor Jose Carreras, The Bond Quartet, IL Volo, Jazz flautist virtuoso Nestor Torres and Andrea Bocelli.