The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum Reveals Commemorative Holiday Ornament

Mary Csar, Executive Director of the Boca Raton Historical Society (BRHS) and The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum (SBRHM) today revealed the nonprofit organization's annual commemorative holiday ornament. This year's seasonal collectible-21st in a series-celebrates the Old Inlet Bridge.

The first bridge over the Boca Raton Inlet, built in the late 1910s, was a fixed span that ran east to west south of the present span. In 1920, it was replaced with this wood "bascule bridge" at the behest of the Boca Raton Club owner Clarence Geist. Though picturesque, it was only one lane and by the 1960s had become rather derelict. In 1963 it was replaced with the current span, which stretches "diagonally" over Lake Boca Raton from northeast to southwest and north of the old bridge.

In 1998, the talented Boca Raton artist Barbara Montgomery O'Connell created her first ornament-depicting old Town Hall-for BRHS. A 30-year resident of Boca Raton, the artist has donated her time and talent ever since to create the artwork on the annual ornament, always based on information and photographs from the Boca Raton Historical Society.

"We produce fewer than 150 holiday collectibles each year," explains Csar. "So local history buffs and holiday fans should make their purchase today at the museum's gift shop, located at 71 N. Federal Highway in downtown Boca Raton."

The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum is the home of the Boca Raton Historical Society, whose mission is to collect, preserve, and present information and artifacts relevant to the past and evolving history of Boca Raton and to maintain a visible role in the education and the advocacy of historic preservation in the community. Now open to the public Wednesday through Friday, 10 am to 4 pm, the museum is located in historic Town Hall at 71 N. Federal Highway (33432). For more information, please call 561.395.6766 or visit www.BocaHistory.org.