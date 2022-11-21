The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum Reveals Commemorative Holiday Ornament

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Mary Csar, Executive Director of the Boca Raton Historical Society (BRHS) and The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum (SBRHM) today revealed the nonprofit organization's annual commemorative holiday ornament. This year's seasonal collectible-21st in a series-celebrates the Old Inlet Bridge.

The first bridge over the Boca Raton Inlet, built in the late 1910s, was a fixed span that ran east to west south of the present span. In 1920, it was replaced with this wood "bascule bridge" at the behest of the Boca Raton Club owner Clarence Geist. Though picturesque, it was only one lane and by the 1960s had become rather derelict. In 1963 it was replaced with the current span, which stretches "diagonally" over Lake Boca Raton from northeast to southwest and north of the old bridge.

In 1998, the talented Boca Raton artist Barbara Montgomery O'Connell created her first ornament-depicting old Town Hall-for BRHS. A 30-year resident of Boca Raton, the artist has donated her time and talent ever since to create the artwork on the annual ornament, always based on information and photographs from the Boca Raton Historical Society.

"We produce fewer than 150 holiday collectibles each year," explains Csar. "So local history buffs and holiday fans should make their purchase today at the museum's gift shop, located at 71 N. Federal Highway in downtown Boca Raton."

The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum is the home of the Boca Raton Historical Society, whose mission is to collect, preserve, and present information and artifacts relevant to the past and evolving history of Boca Raton and to maintain a visible role in the education and the advocacy of historic preservation in the community. Now open to the public Wednesday through Friday, 10 am to 4 pm, the museum is located in historic Town Hall at 71 N. Federal Highway (33432). For more information, please call 561.395.6766 or visit www.BocaHistory.org.



Dance Now Presents Contemporary NUTRACKER & Italys Opus Ballet December 10 Photo
Dance Now Presents Contemporary NUTRACKER & Italy's Opus Ballet December 10
What includes a taste of Italy's vibrant dance scene and a new, contemporary spin on the classic ballet The Nutcracker? That would be Dance NOW! Miami's Program I, on Saturday, December 10, when this leading Florida ensemble world premieres their new piece Clara and share the stage with Compagnia Opus Ballet, direct from Florence for their U.S. debut. Taking place at the Miami Theater Center in Miami Shores, the evening will be an unusual â€“ and racy â€“ season performance.
First Stats Released For The BroadwayWorld Miami Metro Awards; Seminoles MAMMA MIA! Leads Photo
First Stats Released For The BroadwayWorld Miami Metro Awards; Seminole's MAMMA MIA! Leads Best Musical
The first live standings have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Miami Metro Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.
Lips to Present Annual DRAG-A-LICIOUS BRUNCH and Holiday Toy Drive Next Month Photo
Lips to Present Annual DRAG-A-LICIOUS BRUNCH and Holiday Toy Drive Next Month
Lips, the ultimate in drag dining, will host a not-your-ordinary Holiday Toy Drive to benefitÂ Childrenâ€™s Diagnostic & Treatment CenterÂ (CDTC) during its Drag-a-liciousÂ Brunch on Sunday, December 11, with two showÂ seatingsÂ at 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring an unwrapped childrenâ€™s toy to receive a freeÂ Lipsâ€™ World-Famous Frozen CosmoÂ during a future visit.
(ARTS) DigitalSelf And 305 Films Sponsor Vibes Basel At Art Basel Miami Photo
(ARTS) DigitalSelf And 305 Films Sponsor Vibes Basel At Art Basel Miami
DigitalSelf, Gil Green and 305 Films have announced their partnership to present the 9th annual Vibes Basel. DigitalSelf is the Title Sponsor for Vibes Basel, under the creative direction of Gil Green, at Art Basel at Supercar Rooms Miami on Friday, December 2, 2022.

