The Off-Central Players Presents MORNING AFTER GRACE

The Off Central Players continue to examine relationships and love in season 4 with Carey Crim's Morning After Grace. Producing Artistic Director Ward Smith directs this hilarious, heart-warming, unconventional comedy that tackles love, loss, and coming to terms with growing old. Set in what could be a typical St. Pete, Florida retirement community, this charming and big-hearted comedy takes us on an unexpected journey toward a new lease on life.

After hooking up at a funeral, Angus, and Abigail find themselves waking up the next morning wrapped in sheets on Angus’ sofa. Strangers just the day before, Abigail thinks she may finally be ready to take another chance on love, but Angus has a few issues to work through first. Enter neighbor Ollie, formerly a baseball player for the Detroit Tigers who now enjoys golf and yoga. Nothing is as it seems with this trio; every disclosure reveals a new perspective.

While the journey of Angus, Abigail, and Ollie will bring laughter and maybe some tears, it will also inspire you to make peace with yourself, find joy, and begin again. We all know the phrase “growing old with grace” but this play charges us to simply ‘grow with grace’ and that works at any age.

The well-defined characters remind us that the best advice for navigating this world, no matter what stage you’re in, is to find the laughter in life and hold on to the person who made you laugh.

Life is too short for anything else.

Larry Corwin makes his Off-Central debut in the role of Angus. Sara Nower, who last appeared as Margaret Thatcher in last season's North American premiere of Whiskey & Soda returns to The-Off-Central in the role of Abigail. Also making their Off-Central debuts are JC Anthony in the role of Ollie, and Rei Capote as the show’s Stage Manager. Technical Director Mike Horn and Set Designer Alan Mohney, Jr., round out the creative team.

Morning After Grace runs March 6-16. For tickets, all show dates, and special times please click over to www.theoffcentral.com

