The Museum Of Contemporary Art, North Miami Will Host Free Teen Art Force Program For The Upcoming 2022-23 School Year

The Museum of Contemporary Art, North Miami (MOCA) is kicking off the school year with its Teen Art Force Program for the 2022-23 school year. MOCA Teen Art Force is a one-of-a-kind, free, multidisciplinary art program that provides students with a foundation in the visual arts. Teen Art Force has been serving the North Miami community for over 20 years and is made possible with support from The Kirk Foundation. Every Monday through Friday after school, teenagers ages 13 through 17 are invited to tour MOCA exhibitions while experimenting with a variety of creative art and design techniques and creating their own artwork in a museum environment.

The Teen Art Force Program is taught by experienced Miami-based artist-educators who will provide age-appropriate instruction and activities that are inspired by contemporary art. The program themes focus on fashion, textile design, drawing, portfolio development, digital art, printmaking, art journalism, photography and more. Students will also complete service projects, attend field trips to fellow art institutions, develop an art portfolio and have the opportunity to showcase their work at MOCA.

A week at MOCA Teen Art Force includes

Monday: Fashion and Textile Design

Students will gain the experience of a fashion designer by studying fashion trends, sketching their own designs and creating clothing and accessories for the MOCA shop and showcase. They will participate in an end of the year Fashion Show, where they can exhibit their designs on stage.

Tuesday: Drawing and Portfolio Development

This class will help students prepare and acquire basic skills for student or professional portfolios by either enhancing existing work or creating work that will help fortify any future college or job applications. Some of the skills taught will be gestural and figurative drawing, still life painting and other foundation projects.

Wednesday: Mixed Media

Students are invited to combine their love for art techniques from collaging, assemblage, handbuilding with clay, 3D designs and video art. This course will expand one's understanding of multidisciplinary arts.

Thursday: Digital Art and Printmaking

Students will delve into the world of digital art and animation by expanding their understanding of printed works. They will explore traditional and contemporary styles of printmaking and make their digital work come to life through editions of work, screen printing on apparel and other commercial applications.

Friday: Art Journalism and Photography

Master today's most marketable skills needed in the professional art world and beyond with this course. Students will learn the basics of photography and digital media such as Photoshop, InDesign and other software while creating the annual MOCAzine. The MOCAzine is a culmination of art interviews, off-site field trips to galleries, spotlights on location, poetry and typography.

When:

MOCA will host three sessions, Monday - Friday, 4-6 p.m.

Session 1: October 3 - December 23, 2022

Session 2: January 9 - March 17, 2023

Session 3: March 27 - May 26, 2023

Where:

Museum of Contemporary Art, North Miami (MOCA)

770 NE 125th Street

Miami, FL 33161

For more information, please visit: https://mocanomi.org/teenaf/