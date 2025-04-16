The Miramar Cultural Center to Present Trick Daddy With Bigg D's Band & Orchestra

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Get ready for a black-tie affair where hip hop meets elegance with South Florida music legend Trick Daddy. Trick Daddy will be suited up and backed by the live sounds of Grammy winner and super producer Bigg D and a live orchestral band.

The performances will take place at the Miramar Cultural Center on Friday, May 16 from 8 pm to 11 pm.

Trick Daddy's hits and popular songs include “Let's Go”, “Take it to Da House”, “I'm a Thug”, and “Sugar”. These local legends have been on the music scene for decades and promise an evening of performances you won't forget. Tickets for the May 16 show are on sale and range from $16 to $40.

Comments