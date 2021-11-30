The Last Hundred Ensemble Concert to Feature Guitarist Geraldo Neto

The Last Hundred Ensemble's final concert of 2021 will feature guitarist Geraldo Neto! Taking place December 11th, 2021 at The Herbert And Nicole Wertheim Performing Art Center Recital Hall, 10910 SW 17th ST, Miami, Florida 33199.

PROGRAM

Manuel De Falla: Hommage "pour le tombeau de Debussy"

Magnus Lindberg: Mano a Mano

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Etude 5



I N T E R M I S S I O N

Juan Trigos: Partita

Admission is FREE, donations are welcome

Born in 1995, Geraldo Costa Neto is a Brazilian guitarist based in Lexington, Kentucky. He holds an undergraduate degree from the Universidade Federal de São João del Rei, where he studied with Dr. Guilherme Vincens, as also, a master's degree from the University of Kentucky, under the tutelage of Dr.Dieter Hennings.Geraldo has received several awards during his career, he was a finalist at the "II Festival de Violão de Teresina", prize winner of the multi-instrumental competitions "Segunda Musical" and "Jovem Músico BDMG" in the year of 2017, as also placed 2nd in the solo guitar competitions "XII Concurso de Violão FITO", "XXI Concurso Nacional de Violão Musicalis", "XXVIII Concurso de Violão Souza Lima". An advocate of chamber music, Geraldo is a member of the UK Guitar Trio, a group which is complemented by Felipe Magdaleno and Dieter Hennings.

The trio made its debut at the "V Festival de Violão de Passo Fundo", in Brazil. Geraldo has been working under the supervision of Dr. Hennings as a teaching assistant since the beginning of his graduate studies at UKY, where he is currently a DMA candidate. He is a strong supporter of new music written for guitar as well as an enthusiast of Latin American music, which plays an inherent part of his identity as an artist.

Find out more at https://www.thelasthundred.org/.