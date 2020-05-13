The Colony Theatre is Offering A Master Class & Workshop Series
Miami New Drama at the Colony Theatre introduced a new online program called MasterMIND, offering masterclasses and workshops in both English and Spanish. See the class schedules below.
TATIANA PANDIANI
Wed, May 13 & 20
WORKSHOP
Self Scripting (Don't wait! Make your own work)
COST: $50 - $100
This workshop will offer tools and methods to get started on a new project. It will be an in depth process and requires participation.
Click HERE to register
Aurin Squire
May 14, 2020 / 11:00 am -1:00 pm
WRITING
COST: FREE
Aurin Squire returns for a more defined master class on writing. If your body could talk, what story would it tell?
Click HERE to register
ROMANO & McMANIMIE
Tues, May 26 & Tues, Jun 2
WORKSHOP
Actor's Approach to Classical Text
COST: $50 - $100
Actors looking to approach Shakespeare: learn how to unlock these powerful texts and find the depth these works demand of us!
Click HERE to register
a??MICHEL HAUSMANN
May 21, 2020 / 11:00 am -1:00 pm
RUNNING A THEATER:
THE ROLE OF ARTISTS IN SOCIETY
COST: FREE
Why do we do this thing called art? What compels a person to make this their life? What role does it have in our world today?
Click HERE to register
CHRISTOPHER & Justin Swader
May 25, 2020 / 11:00 am -1:00 pm
THE SCENIC DESIGN PROCESS
COST: FREE
An in depth discussion on scenic design for new works.
Click HERE to register
Click HERE for archival classes