The Colony Theatre is Offering A Master Class & Workshop Series

Miami New Drama at the Colony Theatre introduced a new online program called MasterMIND, offering masterclasses and workshops in both English and Spanish. See the class schedules below.

TATIANA PANDIANI

Wed, May 13 & 20

WORKSHOP

Self Scripting (Don't wait! Make your own work)

COST: $50 - $100

This workshop will offer tools and methods to get started on a new project. It will be an in depth process and requires participation.

Click HERE to register

Aurin Squire

May 14, 2020 / 11:00 am -1:00 pm

WRITING

COST: FREE

Aurin Squire returns for a more defined master class on writing. If your body could talk, what story would it tell?

Click HERE to register

ROMANO & McMANIMIE

Tues, May 26 & Tues, Jun 2

WORKSHOP

Actor's Approach to Classical Text

COST: $50 - $100

Actors looking to approach Shakespeare: learn how to unlock these powerful texts and find the depth these works demand of us!

Click HERE to register

a??MICHEL HAUSMANN

May 21, 2020 / 11:00 am -1:00 pm

RUNNING A THEATER:

THE ROLE OF ARTISTS IN SOCIETY

COST: FREE

Why do we do this thing called art? What compels a person to make this their life? What role does it have in our world today?

Click HERE to register

CHRISTOPHER & Justin Swader

May 25, 2020 / 11:00 am -1:00 pm

THE SCENIC DESIGN PROCESS

COST: FREE

An in depth discussion on scenic design for new works.



Click HERE to register

Click HERE for archival classes





Related Articles Shows View More Miami Stories

More Hot Stories For You