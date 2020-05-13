The Colony Theatre is Offering A Master Class & Workshop Series

Article Pixel May. 13, 2020  
The Colony Theatre is Offering A Master Class & Workshop Series

Miami New Drama at the Colony Theatre introduced a new online program called MasterMIND, offering masterclasses and workshops in both English and Spanish. See the class schedules below.

TATIANA PANDIANI
Wed, May 13 & 20
WORKSHOP
Self Scripting (Don't wait! Make your own work)
COST: $50 - $100
This workshop will offer tools and methods to get started on a new project. It will be an in depth process and requires participation.

Click HERE to register

Aurin Squire
May 14, 2020 / 11:00 am -1:00 pm
WRITING
COST: FREE
Aurin Squire returns for a more defined master class on writing. If your body could talk, what story would it tell?

Click HERE to register

ROMANO & McMANIMIE
Tues, May 26 & Tues, Jun 2
WORKSHOP
Actor's Approach to Classical Text
COST: $50 - $100
Actors looking to approach Shakespeare: learn how to unlock these powerful texts and find the depth these works demand of us!

Click HERE to register

a??MICHEL HAUSMANN
May 21, 2020 / 11:00 am -1:00 pm
RUNNING A THEATER:
THE ROLE OF ARTISTS IN SOCIETY
COST: FREE
Why do we do this thing called art? What compels a person to make this their life? What role does it have in our world today?

Click HERE to register

CHRISTOPHER & Justin Swader
May 25, 2020 / 11:00 am -1:00 pm
THE SCENIC DESIGN PROCESS
COST: FREE
An in depth discussion on scenic design for new works.

Click HERE to register

Click HERE for archival classes



Next on Stage

Related Articles View More Miami Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You