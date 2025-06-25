The Broward Center For The Performing Arts Reveals 2025/2026 Season Of Sensory-Inclusive Shows

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Broward Center for the Performing Arts is kicking of the 2025/2026 Sensory-Inclusive Season this summer which includes nine specially adapted performances that create a welcoming and supportive environment for children and adults on the autism spectrum, as well as individuals with other sensitivity issues or developmental disabilities.

“We believe that the magic of live music, theater and other captivating performances should be accessible to everyone,” said Jan Goodheart, Vice President of External Affairs at the Broward Center. “Once again this season, we are proud to offer sensory-inclusive performances in an atmosphere where everyone can feel comfortable, included and celebrated.”

Sensory-inclusive performances are adapted to accommodate sensory sensitivities through adjustments such as lower sound levels, reduction of flashing lights and special effects. At each show, a designated Sensory Quiet Room is staffed by a specially trained therapist to provide audience support as needed.

Performances take place in the Broward Center's Amaturo Theater, Aventura Arts & Cultural Center and Miniaci Performing Arts Center in Nova Southeastern University. Audiences enjoy complimentary pre-show arts and crafts provided by Young at Art Museum at most performances, as well as a post-show character meet-and-greet. Each show features helpful online resources available on the event page at BrowardCenter.org, including information on what to expect at the theater and character guides to help guests prepare for their visit.

The Broward Center's Sensory-Inclusive programming is made possible through the generous support of ABA Centers of Florida, The Batchelor Foundation, The Gore Family Memorial Foundation, Nicklaus Children's Hospital and The Taft Foundation, with special thanks to UM-NSU CARD for their in-kind support.

The new season begins on Saturday, July 12 at 11 a.m. with a Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious musical adventure as the sensory-inclusive performance of Cameron Mackintosh and Disney's Mary Poppins JR. takes flight in the Amaturo Theater at the Broward Center. This hour-long adaptation brings everyone's favorite, practically-perfect nanny to the stage in a family-friendly format designed for young audiences. Based on the stories of P.L. Travers and the classic Walt Disney film, this musical retains all the charm, whimsy and beloved songs that made Mary Poppins one of Broadway's most magical hits, delighting audiences in more than 2,500 performances and earning multiple Tony and Olivier Award nominations. With unforgettable tunes including “A Spoonful of Sugar” and “Let's Go Fly a Kite,” this delightful production will capture hearts of all ages. This performance is presented by the Broward Center and the Performance Project and features the talented actors from the Summer Theater Camp Young Professionals student group.

Audiences should be ready to laugh out loud when the sensory-inclusive performance of Cat Kid Comic Club: The Musical takes the stage in the Amaturo Theater at the Broward Center on Sunday, November 2 at 10:30 a.m. Based on the best-selling book series by Dav Pilkey, this new musical follows Cat Kid and Molly Pollywog as they help a group of rambunctious baby frogs learn to tell their own stories through comics. Packed with music, humor and heart, this engaging show encourages creativity, resilience and the power of storytelling.

The fun continues with the sensory-inclusive performance of Seussical on Saturday, December 6 at 11 a.m. in the Amaturo Theater at the Broward Center. This fantastical, magical, musical extravaganza by Tony-winning duo Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty brings to life a colorful cast of beloved Dr. Seuss characters, including Horton the Elephant, The Cat in the Hat, Gertrude McFuzz, Mayzie La Bird and a little boy with a big imagination named Jojo. Audiences journey from the Jungle of Nool to the Circus McGurkus and all the way to the invisible world of the Whos as Horton bravely protects a speck of dust and an abandoned egg, all while facing ridicule and danger. With heartwarming messages of friendship, family and community, this musical adventure is perfect for audiences of all ages.

For the first time in forever, the sensory-inclusive performance of Disney's Frozen by Slow Burn Theatre Company takes center stage on Saturday, December 13 at 1:30 p.m. Based on the Academy Award-winning animated film, this heartwarming musical tells the powerful tale of two royal sisters, Elsa and Anna, as they embark on a journey of love, acceptance and self-discovery. Featuring all the beloved songs by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, alongside new music written exclusively for the stage, this production brings the magic of Arendelle to life.

The spirit of the holiday season sparkles with a classic holiday tradition as Arts Ballet Theatre of Florida returns with a sensory-inclusive performance of The Nutcracker at the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center on Sunday, December 14 at 11 a.m. Under the direction of Artistic Director Vladimir Issaev, this abridged version of the classic ballet is set to Tchaikovsky's timeless score and features dancers of all ages in dazzling costumes. This beautifully staged, one-hour production captures the wonder of the season as Clara journeys through the Land of Sweets, meeting enchanting characters along the way. Designed to be welcoming and accessible for all, the performance offers a joyful and memorable introduction to ballet. The Aventura Arts & Cultural Center is located at 3385 N.E. 188 Street in Aventura.

The awe of the underwater world comes to life in the sensory-inclusive performance of The Pout Pout Fish on Sunday, February 1, 2026 at 10:30 a.m. in the Amaturo Theater at the Broward Center. This colorful musical adaptation of the New York Times bestselling book follows Mr. Fish on an oceanic quest to help Miss Clam find her missing pearl and discover his own inner strength. Featuring whimsical puppets and live performers, the show is brought to life by the acclaimed AchesonWalsh Studios, whose work has graced Broadway productions including The King and I, On the Town and Radio City's New York Spectacular.

Celebrate the day of love with the magic of shadow dance at the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center Saturday, February 14, 2026 at 1 p.m. with the sensory-inclusive performance of The Silhouettes: LOVE Happens. Created and directed by Lynne Waggoner-Patton, The Silhouettes, America's premier shadow-dance company and finalists on America's Got Talent, take audiences on an emotional journey exploring the many forms of love, including friendship, family, romance, music, pets and even chocolate. With powerful storytelling, graceful movement and stunning visuals, this family-friendly production will leave audiences laughing, tearing up and feeling the love. The Aventura Arts & Cultural Center is located at 3385 N.E. 188 Street in Aventura.

A spellbinding sensory-inclusive performance awaits audiences with The Magic of Kevin Spencer on Sunday, March 8, 2026 at 11 a.m. in the Abdo New River Room at the Broward Center. Designed for audiences of all ages and abilities, this show features award-winning magician Kevin Spencer in a fun-filled experience blending storytelling, stage magic and interactive audience participation. With a focus on accessibility, the performance is thoughtfully crafted to welcome individuals with autism and other developmental or intellectual disabilities that create sensory sensitivities.

The season of sensory-inclusive shows concludes with Elephant & Piggie's “We Are in a Play!” on Sunday, April 26, 2026 at 10:30 a.m. at the Miniaci Performing Arts Center at Nova Southeastern University. Based on Mo Willems' award-winning, best-selling books, this vaudevillian-style musical brings to life the adventures of two best friends, Gerald and Piggie, as they sing, dance, and discover the true meaning of friendship. When the dynamic duo is invited to a party by the Squirrelles, three fun-loving singing squirrels, their day becomes a whirlwind of surprises, silly songs, and swiney suspense. The Miniaci Performing Arts Center is located on the campus of Nova Southeastern University at 3100 Ray Ferrero Jr Blvd. in Davie.

Ticketmaster is the only official ticketing service of the Broward Center and The Parker. Buy tickets online at BrowardCenter.org, or Ticketmaster.com; by phone at 954.462.0222; in person at the Broward Center's AutoNation Box Office.

